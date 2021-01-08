Lions interview Jeff Ireland for GM position

Ireland is in his fifth season in the Saints personnel department. In 2017, he led a Saints draft effort that included Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk, Marcus Williams and Alvin Kamara. Lattimore and Kamara became the first rookie duo from the same team since 1967 to sweep the AP Defensive and Offensive Rookie of the Year awards and the first Saints rookie duo to be selected to the Pro Bowl. Eight Saints players he's helped acquire through the draft, free agency and trades have accounted for a total of 14 Pro Bowl selections.