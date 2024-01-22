Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions hold off Buccaneers 31-23, advance to NFC Championship game at 49ers

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and PJ Clark break down the Detroit Lions' 31-23 Divisional Round victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To start, the two break down the Lions' defense creating two turnovers, including the game-winning interception from Derrick Barnes late in the fourth quarter. Next, Tim and PJ discuss the Lions' win on the third anniversary of Dan Campbell's introduction as head coach of Detroit and what this means for the team going forward. After going over stellar performances from rookies Brian Branch, Sam LaPorta and Jahmyr Gibbs in Sunday's win, Tim and PJ turn their attention to Lions QB Jared Goff and his second career appearance in the NFC title game. To close things out, the two briefly preview next week's NFC Championship game between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers. Stay tuned for more preview coverage of Lions-49ers later this week!
