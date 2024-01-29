Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions fall to 49ers in NFC Championship Game

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is joined by PJ Clark to break down the Detroit Lions' 34-31 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. The two discuss the Lions' strong first half performance, what changed for Detroit in the second half and highlight Jared Goff and Jameson Williams as players of the game. Check back for more coverage as the Lions begin the offseason.