Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions beat Falcons 20-6 thanks to seven sacks in Week 3

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and PJ Clark return to break down the Detroit Lions' 20-6 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3. The two start by discussing the strong defensive performance by the Lions, including 11 total tackles from rookie safety Brian Branch, two sacks from Aidan Hutchinson and quality safety play by Ifeatu Melifonwu and Tracy Walker III. After recapping everything on the defensive side of the ball, Tim and PJ shift to the offense, talking through Sam LaPorta's career day and Jahmyr Gibbs' 80-yard performance on the ground. Next, the two look ahead to Thursday night's matchup between the Lions and Green Bay Packers! Stay tuned for a preview of that matchup and more coverage of the Detroit Lions.