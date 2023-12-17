Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions beat Broncos 42-17, Jared Goff throws 5 TDs in primetime Week 15 win

On this postgame episode of the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast, Tim Twentyman and PJ Clark break down the Detroit Lions' 42-17 primetime win over the Denver Broncos in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season. To start, Tim and PJ discuss the five combined touchdowns from rookies Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta, including LaPorta making franchise history as a rookie tight end. After that, the two move on to the Lions' defense after a stellar effort, hitting on big games from safety Ifeatu Melifonwu and defensive lineman Josh Paschal. Next, Tim and PJ break down Jared Goff's five touchdown performance, the first time a Lions' QB has thrown for five scores in a game since 2018. To wrap things up, the two look forward to next week's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings and run through the playoff scenarios involving the Lions. Check back later this week for a preview of Lions-Vikings before Week 16!
