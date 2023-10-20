Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 65: Lions at Ravens preview with Isaiah Buggs, T.J. Lang ahead of Week 7

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews this Sunday's matchup between the 5-1 Detroit Lions and 4-2 Baltimore Ravens. To start, Tim is joined by T.J. Lang to discuss the fallout from last week's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before getting into their Key Matchups for Week 7 – including Alex Anzalone vs. Lamar Jackson, Ben Johnson vs. Mike McDonald and more. After that, Ravens beat writer Brian Wacker calls in to give his take on the Ravens and how the team is recovering after playing in London last week. The two hit on injuries to the Ravens secondary, how the new offensive scheme has changed Lamar Jackson's play and more. To wrap things up, defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs stops by to preview his old division rival from his time with the Steelers, his big play leading to a turnover in Tampa and what practicing with the Lions' new alternate helmets has been like this week. Stay tuned for postgame coverage of Lions-Ravens later this week.