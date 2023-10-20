Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 65: Lions at Ravens preview with Isaiah Buggs, T.J. Lang ahead of Week 7

Oct 20, 2023 at 07:07 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews this Sunday's matchup between the 5-1 Detroit Lions and 4-2 Baltimore Ravens. To start, Tim is joined by T.J. Lang to discuss the fallout from last week's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before getting into their Key Matchups for Week 7 – including Alex Anzalone vs. Lamar Jackson, Ben Johnson vs. Mike McDonald and more. After that, Ravens beat writer Brian Wacker calls in to give his take on the Ravens and how the team is recovering after playing in London last week. The two hit on injuries to the Ravens secondary, how the new offensive scheme has changed Lamar Jackson's play and more. To wrap things up, defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs stops by to preview his old division rival from his time with the Steelers, his big play leading to a turnover in Tampa and what practicing with the Lions' new alternate helmets has been like this week. Stay tuned for postgame coverage of Lions-Ravens later this week.

Highlights include:

  • 0:26: News and notes from Allen Park
  • 3:04: Key Matchups for Lions at Ravens
  • 24:54: Brian Wacker on Ravens' travel, Odell Beckham Jr., Lamar Jackson & more
  • 38:02: Isaiah Buggs on his start to the season, new helmets & playing in Baltimore

Related Content

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 64: Josh Reynolds on career-best start, Lions at Buccaneers preview

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews this week's game with Scott Smith and Josh Reynolds.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions improve to 4-1, beat Panthers 42-24 in Week 5

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 42-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 63: Tracy Walker III previews Lions vs. Panthers ahead of Week 5

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews this week's game with Mike O'Hara and Tracy Walker III.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions defeat Packers 34-20, David Montgomery scores 3 TD in primetime

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 34-20 win over the Green Bay Packers.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 62: Key Matchups for Lions at Packers on Thursday Night Football

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews this week's game ahead of Thursday Night Football.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions beat Falcons 20-6 thanks to seven sacks in Week 3

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 20-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 61: John Cominsky on playing former team, stopping Falcons' run game

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews this week's game with Michael Rothstein, Dannie Rogers and John Cominsky.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown 2023 Week 2: Lions lose in overtime to Seahawks 37-31

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 37-31 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 60: Brian Branch on his first NFL pick-six, facing Seahawks in Week 2

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews this week's game with John Boyle, Brian Branch and Lomas Brown.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions beat Chiefs 21-20 in 2023 NFL Kickoff Game

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 21-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 59: Amon-Ra St. Brown talks Lions offense before 2023 opener at Chiefs

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down this week's game with Jesse Newell, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Dan Miller.
Advertising