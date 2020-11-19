Lions at Panthers practice report: Nov. 19

Nov 19, 2020 at 03:45 PM

Detroit Lions:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Danny Amendola WR hip NP NP
Kenny Golladay WR hip LP NP
D'Andre Swift RB concussion not listed NP
Austin Bryant DE thigh NP LP
Jarrad Davis LB knee LP LP
Da'Shawn Hand DL groin not listed LP
T.J. Hockenson TE toe LP LP
Christian Jones LB knee LP LP
Marvin Jones Jr. WR knee NP LP
Jayron Kearse S ankle not listed LP
Matthew Stafford QB right thumb NP LP
Halapoulivaati Vaitai OL foot LP LP
Nick Williams DL shoulder LP FP
Jamal Agnew RB/WR ribs FP FP

