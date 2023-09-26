Lions at Packers practice report: Sept. 26

Sep 26, 2023 at 04:00 PM

Detroit Lions

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Monday* Tuesday* Wednesday Game Status
Jason Cabinda FB knee LP NP
Matt Nelson T ankle NP NP
Halapoulivaati Vaitai G knee NP NP
Taylor Decker T ankle LP LP
Jonah Jackson G thigh LP LP
Kerby Joseph S hip LP LP
David Montgomery RB thigh LP LP
Emmanuel Moseley CB knee/hamstring LP LP
Frank Ragnow C toe/resting player NP FP

*The Lions conducted walkthroughs Monday and Tuesday. Practice participation designations for those days are estimations.

Related Content

news

Bob Meyer of Auburn Hills Avondale High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 5

The Detroit Lions have named Bob Meyer of Auburn Hills Avondale High School the week five recipient of the 2023 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

NOTEBOOK: Decker & Montgomery hopeful to play Thursday

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injury updates, preparing for Thursday Night Football and more.
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Here's what still-suspended Jameson Williams can and can't do after rejoining Lions

news

O'HARA'S WEEK 4 PREVIEW: Lions preparing for first division matchup of the season

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Week 4 matchup vs. the Packers including how Detroit's defense can build off Sunday's performance, playoff implications for both teams and more.
Advertising