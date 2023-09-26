Lions at Packers practice report: Sept. 26

Detroit Lions
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Monday*
|Tuesday*
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|Jason Cabinda
|FB
|knee
|LP
|NP
|Matt Nelson
|T
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|G
|knee
|NP
|NP
|Taylor Decker
|T
|ankle
|LP
|LP
|Jonah Jackson
|G
|thigh
|LP
|LP
|Kerby Joseph
|S
|hip
|LP
|LP
|David Montgomery
|RB
|thigh
|LP
|LP
|Emmanuel Moseley
|CB
|knee/hamstring
|LP
|LP
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|toe/resting player
|NP
|FP
*The Lions conducted walkthroughs Monday and Tuesday. Practice participation designations for those days are estimations.