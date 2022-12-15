Lions at Jets practice report: Dec. 15

Dec 15, 2022 at 03:44 PM

Detroit Lions:

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesday*ThursdayFridayGame Status
Kayode AwosikaGankleNPNP
Derrick BarnesLBkneeNPNP
Michael BrockersDLillnessnot listedNP
Jason CabindaFBankleLPNP
Mike HughesCBillnessnot listedNP
Aidan HutchinsonDLillnessnot listedNP
Will HarrisCBhipLPLP
Frank RagnowCfootLPLP
Evan BrownC/GankleLPFP
Taylor DeckerTankleLPFP
C.J. MooreSshoulderLPFP

*The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

