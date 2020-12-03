Lions at Bears practice report: Dec. 3

Dec 03, 2020 at 04:13 PM

Detroit Lions:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Quintez Cephus WR not injury related NP NP
Kenny Golladay WR hip NP NP
Da'Shawn Hand DL groin NP NP
Jeff Okudah CB shoulder NP NP
D'Andre Swift* RB illness LP NP
Austin Bryant DE thigh LP LP
Christian Jones LB knee NP LP
Matthew Stafford QB right thumb LP LP
Danny Amendola WR hip LP FP
Hunter Bryant TE concussion FP FP
Mike Ford CB concussion FP FP

*RB D'Andre Swift is no longer in concussion protocol following confirmation from an Independent Neurological Consultant. His practice participation designation for Thursday is currently "Illness/No Practice."

