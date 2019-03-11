Lions announce 2019 coaching staff

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today the team's 2019 coaching staff.

2019 DETROIT LIONS COACHING STAFF

Matt Patricia – Head Coach

Paul Pasqualoni – Defensive Coordinator

Darrell Bevell – Offensive Coordinator

John Bonamego – Special Teams Coordinator

Al Golden – Linebackers

Bo Davis – Defensive Line

Brian Stewart – Defensive Backs

Steve Gregory – Defensive Assistant

Stephen Thomas – Defensive Quality Control

Billy Yates – WCF Minority Coaching Assistantship/Defense

Kyle Caskey – Running Backs

Jeff Davidson – Offensive Line

Sean Ryan – Quarterbacks

Robert Prince – Wide Receivers

Chris White – Tight Ends

Hank Fraley – Assistant Offensive Line

Brian Picucci – Offensive Assistant/Quality Control

Leon Washington – WCF Minority Coaching Assistantship/Offense & Special Teams

Marquice Williams – Assistant Special Teams

David Corrao – Director of Football Research

Evan Rothstein – Head Coach Assistant/Research & Analysis

Harold Nash Jr. – Football Performance Coordinator*

Josh Schuler – Strength & Power Coordinator*

Rodney Hill – Assistant Strength & Performance Coach

*New title

NEW HIRES

KYLE CASKEY – RUNNING BACKS COACH

Caskey joins the Lions after spending the previous nine seasons (2010-18) with the Cincinnati Bengals in a variety of roles, including the last five seasons as running backs coach. Caskey played football at Texas A&M from 1997-98 and was also a four-year letterman in track and field for the Aggies from 1999-02 before starting his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Louisiana-Monroe from 2004-05. His previous college coaching stops include Indiana State (2006-08) and Mississippi (2009) before entering the NFL in 2010. A native of Daingerfield, Texas, Caskey holds a bachelor's degree in industrial distribution from Texas A&M, as well as master's degrees from both A&M (agribusiness) and Louisiana-Monroe (instructional technology).

*RODNEY HILL – ASSISTANT STRENGTH & PERFORMANCE COACH *

Hill was previously named the assistant director of sports performance at Central Florida in December 2017 after working the 2017 season with the New York Giants. He graduated from Howard University with a degree in human performance with a concentration in sports medicine, as well as a minor in chemistry. Hill began his coaching career as a strength and conditioning intern at Howard before going on to assistant positions at Kutztown University, Mercer University and Penn State.

STEPHEN THOMAS – DEFENSIVE QUALITY CONTROL COACH

Thomas comes to Detroit after spending six of the seven previous seasons (2012-14, 2016-18) at Princeton University, including the last two as the Tigers' special teams coordinator/inside linebackers coach. Prior to his tenure at Princeton, Thomas spent time at Southern Mississippi (2011), Delaware (2009-10) and Cortland (2007-08). He spent the 2015 season as a defensive quality control coach with the Philadelphia Eagles. A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., Thomas is a 2006 graduate of the State University of New York at Buffalo, where he played defensive back and earned his degree in chemical and biological engineering. He earned a master's degree in sport and fitness administration/management from Cortland.

LEON WASHINGTON – WCF MINORITY COACHING ASSISTANTSHIP/OFFENSE & SPECIAL TEAMS

Washington played nine seasons in the NFL as a running back with the New York Jets (2006-2009), Seattle Seahawks (2010-12), New England Patriots (2013) and Tennessee Titans (2013-14). He appeared in 126 career games and totaled 2,271 yards on 487 carries (4.7 avg) and 16 touchdowns and was a two-time Pro Bowl selection (2008 and 2012). Washington played his college ball at Florida State and entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft selection (117th overall) by the New York Jets in the 2006 NFL Draft. He previously completed NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowships with the Atlanta Falcons in 2018 and Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016.

MARQUICE WILLIAMS – ASSISTANT SPECIAL TEAMS COACH