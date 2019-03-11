Lions announce 2019 coaching staff

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today the team's 2019 coaching staff.
2019 DETROIT LIONS COACHING STAFF
Matt Patricia – Head Coach
Paul Pasqualoni – Defensive Coordinator
Darrell Bevell – Offensive Coordinator
John Bonamego – Special Teams Coordinator
Al Golden – Linebackers
Bo Davis – Defensive Line
Brian Stewart – Defensive Backs
Steve Gregory – Defensive Assistant
Stephen Thomas – Defensive Quality Control
Billy Yates – WCF Minority Coaching Assistantship/Defense
Kyle Caskey – Running Backs
Jeff Davidson – Offensive Line
Sean Ryan – Quarterbacks
Robert Prince – Wide Receivers
Chris White – Tight Ends
Hank Fraley – Assistant Offensive Line
Brian Picucci – Offensive Assistant/Quality Control
Leon Washington – WCF Minority Coaching Assistantship/Offense & Special Teams
Marquice Williams – Assistant Special Teams
David Corrao – Director of Football Research
Evan Rothstein – Head Coach Assistant/Research & Analysis
Harold Nash Jr. – Football Performance Coordinator*
Josh Schuler – Strength & Power Coordinator*
Rodney Hill – Assistant Strength & Performance Coach
*New title
NEW HIRES
KYLE CASKEY – RUNNING BACKS COACH
Caskey joins the Lions after spending the previous nine seasons (2010-18) with the Cincinnati Bengals in a variety of roles, including the last five seasons as running backs coach. Caskey played football at Texas A&M from 1997-98 and was also a four-year letterman in track and field for the Aggies from 1999-02 before starting his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Louisiana-Monroe from 2004-05. His previous college coaching stops include Indiana State (2006-08) and Mississippi (2009) before entering the NFL in 2010. A native of Daingerfield, Texas, Caskey holds a bachelor's degree in industrial distribution from Texas A&M, as well as master's degrees from both A&M (agribusiness) and Louisiana-Monroe (instructional technology).
*RODNEY HILL – ASSISTANT STRENGTH & PERFORMANCE COACH *
Hill was previously named the assistant director of sports performance at Central Florida in December 2017 after working the 2017 season with the New York Giants. He graduated from Howard University with a degree in human performance with a concentration in sports medicine, as well as a minor in chemistry. Hill began his coaching career as a strength and conditioning intern at Howard before going on to assistant positions at Kutztown University, Mercer University and Penn State.
STEPHEN THOMAS – DEFENSIVE QUALITY CONTROL COACH
Thomas comes to Detroit after spending six of the seven previous seasons (2012-14, 2016-18) at Princeton University, including the last two as the Tigers' special teams coordinator/inside linebackers coach. Prior to his tenure at Princeton, Thomas spent time at Southern Mississippi (2011), Delaware (2009-10) and Cortland (2007-08). He spent the 2015 season as a defensive quality control coach with the Philadelphia Eagles. A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., Thomas is a 2006 graduate of the State University of New York at Buffalo, where he played defensive back and earned his degree in chemical and biological engineering. He earned a master's degree in sport and fitness administration/management from Cortland.
LEON WASHINGTON – WCF MINORITY COACHING ASSISTANTSHIP/OFFENSE & SPECIAL TEAMS
Washington played nine seasons in the NFL as a running back with the New York Jets (2006-2009), Seattle Seahawks (2010-12), New England Patriots (2013) and Tennessee Titans (2013-14). He appeared in 126 career games and totaled 2,271 yards on 487 carries (4.7 avg) and 16 touchdowns and was a two-time Pro Bowl selection (2008 and 2012). Washington played his college ball at Florida State and entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft selection (117th overall) by the New York Jets in the 2006 NFL Draft. He previously completed NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowships with the Atlanta Falcons in 2018 and Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016.
MARQUICE WILLIAMS – ASSISTANT SPECIAL TEAMS COACH
Following three seasons (2016-18) with the Los Angeles Chargers coaching staff, Williams joins the Lions as an assistant special teams coach in 2019. He began his coaching career in 2010 as the linebackers/assistant special teams coach at Winona State University before moving on to assistant coaching positions with Central Oklahoma (2011) and South Dakota (2012-15). Williams is a native of Fresno, Calif. and was a two-year starter at defensive back at Fresno City College before going on to play at the University of Mary (N.D.).