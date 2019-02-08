Kennard: Harrison's attitude a great addition to Lions' defense

Kennard and Harrison played together for four seasons in New York before teaming up again in Detroit in 2018.

Since acquiring Harrison in Week 8, the Lions held opponents under 65 rushing yards in five games, tied for the NFL high. The team only allowed 3.76 yards per rush, the second lowest in the NFC in that span and allowed only 925 rushing yards, the fourth fewest in the NFC during that stretch.

Over the second half of the season with Harrison, the Lions only surrendered 20 rushes of 10-plus yards on 246 attempts. That's just 8.1 percent of the attempts faced, tied for the best in the NFL in that span.

Harrison brought an attitude all right, one every player on that side of the ball fed off of, especially when it came to shutting down the run.

"We played on the same side a lot this year," Kennard said. "They were having trouble running our way. It was a lot of fun."

Harrison is under contract for two more seasons, which is good news for a defense that might be just a couple playmakers away from being very good.

Harrison has been one of the most consistent producers in the NFL throughout his career, ranking inside the top 10 in terms of overall grade by Pro Football Focus for interior defensive linemen in five of the six years he's played over 200 snaps.

His 2018 run-stop percentage shows he forces a stop on 14.3 percent of run plays, third best in the league. He was No. 1 in that category from 2014-2017, and ranked second behind J.J. Watt in 2013.