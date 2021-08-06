Julian Okwara standing out in padded practices

The Lions have a pretty good idea of what they have on the edge in Romeo Okwara – Julian's older brother – and Trey Flowers. Both guys are veterans with a track record of production and consistency. What the team is looking for is a third or fourth rusher to emerge and give them some juice off the edge.

Could Okwara be that kind player for Aaron Glenn's defense in his second season?

A third-round pick out of Notre Dame in last year's NFL Draft, Okwara played in just six games as a rookie due to injury, and he didn't record a sack in just 69 snaps played.

He's come into training camp this year looking to have much more of an impact. His size (6-4, 245) and athleticism have flashed at times this first week and a half of camp. But with any young player, especially one who didn't get a whole lot of experience as a rookie, Campbell and the coaching staff are looking for consistency.

"Let's see him do it Friday if he's back and let's see him do it Saturday at Ford Field and then let's see him come back next week after the day off and do it again in pads," Campbell said. "Those little things are what I'm looking for with some of these guys."