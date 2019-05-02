Johnson working to be more reliable in second season

Johnson had a good rookie season. He rushed for 641 yards on just 118 carries, and his 5.4 average per rush was the second best in the league last year. He also had two 100-yard performances to become the first Lions running back to reach the mark in a game since Reggie Bush in 2013.

It's now about building on last season for Johnson. That's important because he knows the Lions could lean on him and the running game more this upcoming season in new offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell's offense. Bevell's offenses have finished in the top 10 in rushing percentage eight times in his 12 years as an OC.

"We all know what he likes to do," Johnson said of Bevell. "We know what he brings to the table. Obviously, that's the good news for me, but we're a complete team. We're trying to be a complete offense. We're trying to be complete players."

That started in earnest for Johnson right after his rehab was done. He focused on getting stronger, making sharper cuts and being an overall better and smarter player heading into his second season.

With a year under his belt, Johnson knows what to expect and how to prepare for the rigors of a long season. He joked Thursday that the proverbial rookie wall hit him in fall camp last year. The NFL season is long, but it goes by fast, too, and Johnson is ready for his second season.

"It doesn't take you long to see what you need to do to be in this league," he said. "Because guys are so good. I look up and we're playing against Bobby Wagner and Khalil Mack and Aaron Donald, people who are superstars in the league. You realize very quickly what you need to do to be successful."