Jermain Crowell of Belleville High School named Coach of the Week

Detroit, MI—The Detroit Lions have named Jermain Crowell of Belleville High School the week one recipient of the 2020 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. Crowell's Belleville Tigers kicked off their 2020 season with a 29-26 victory over Livonia Stevenson. Currently, Belleville is ranked #1 in Division 1 and #1 in the entire state of Michigan.
Crowell is in his 22nd season coaching high school football. He's was an assistant coach for 16 years, including 9 years at Detroit Cass Tech and is currently in his 6thseason as head coach at Belleville, having led the Tigers to the Division 1 state semifinals the last two seasons. His career record is 50-8 (86.2%). On Friday, September 25, the Tigers host the Dearborn Fordson Tractors (0-1) in a Kensington Lakes Activities Association East Division battle.
High School Football Coach of the Week Program
Each week throughout the 2020 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members—Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, ESPN 96.1 FM-Fox 17/Grand Rapids), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (MLive-Muskegon Chronicle).
This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions and the NFL Foundation.
Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,500 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2020 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Matt Patriciaand National Football League (NFL) commissioner Roger Goodell.
Currently in its' 24th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $455,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Director of Football Education, at chris.fritzsching@lions.nfl.net.