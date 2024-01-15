Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Jared Goff leads Lions to 24-23 win over Rams in NFC Wild Card Round

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and PJ Clark break down the Detroit Lions' 24-23 playoff victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Round. To start Tim and PJ highlight the Lions' stellar red-zone defense that held the Rams to field goals, proving to be the difference in the final score. After that, the two hit on Lions QB Jared Goff and how much this win meant to him in his near-perfect performance. Next, Tim and PJ turn towards special teams, recapping a big day from punter Jack Fox before previewing next week's home playoff game against the Buccaneers or Eagles. To wrap things up, the two shout out the crowd at Ford Field, responsible for multiple Rams' timeouts, helping the Lions to a win. Stay tuned for more coverage of the Detroit Lions' playoff run.