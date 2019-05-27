Interior offensive linemen showing position flexibility in OTAs

May 27, 2019 at 07:33 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

One of the things the Detroit Lions value in their players is position versatility. That's across the board at all positions, but one place where it tends to show up more often is on the interior of the offensive line. The ability to play both guard spots and center is a trait the Lions and most teams across the league value in a player.

Graham Glasgow, Frank Ragnow and Kenny Wiggins, the top three players on the Lions' depth chart along the interior of their offensive line, have that trait.

Glasgow started all 16 games at center last season, missing just one snap. He played both left guard and center as a rookie in 2016, and played both spots again in 2017 before moving to center full-time in 2018.

Ragnow, the team's first-round pick last season, played all but one snap at left guard as a rookie, but was drafted as a center out of Arkansas.

Wiggins filled in for 10 games at the right guard spot last season when starter T.J. Lang was injured. He's played both guard spots throughout his career.

During Tuesday's open OTA practice, Ragnow was playing center, Glasgow played right guard, and Wiggins lined up at left guard.

"We evaluate a lot of players at a lot of different positions," head coach Matt Patricia said of the movement upfront this spring before Tuesday's practice. "The spring is a great time to do that.

"Frank knew how to play center last year, too. So, that was really good for us, just in case those situations come up. Graham (Glasgow), he cross-trains at guard. He's played guard before in the league. So, he's got a little bit more experience than Frank does playing center in the NFL right now."

Patrica said he is using this spring as an opportunity to get a look at all different sorts of combinations among the players they have along the interior. Whether or not Ragnow's move to center and Glasgow's move to guard will stand true through training camp is yet to be determined, per Patricia.

"I think it adds value to you as a person the more you can do," Ragnow said. "I'm just trying to fit my role, whatever role they chose. We've kind of cross trained my whole time here. It's just kind of wherever they are telling me to go, I'll go. It's kind of been throughout the spring we're moving around and everything."

Those guys all have position flexibility, and the Lions will evaluate the competition and ultimately find the best five players upfront.

"The thing about Graham (6-6, 307) ... he's actually, he's very long. He's tall. He's got good, short-space quickness, which in the guard position is really good, especially against some of the quicker defensive tackles that we're seeing nowadays," Patricia said.

"He's very intelligent, very smart. When you're a center, you're the guy that's usually directing the traffic between all five guys, so understanding that position helps him be a better guard and his ability to then communicate out to the tackles, and some of the protection looks is also real valuable from that standpoint."

Teams value having options, especially when it comes to the 46-man gameday roster. It's something Patricia values, and wants to continue to develop.

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Oruwariye a steady presence at CB for Lions

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including cornerback Amani Oruwariye's performance, preparing for the Minnesota Vikings and more.
news

Despite 0-4 start, Campbell thinks Lions are closer than they appear

Despite the Detroit Lions' 0-4 start to the season, head coach Dan Campbell thinks this team is closer than they may appear.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions sticking with hot hand approach in backfield

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including dividing up carries at running back, limiting the big plays on defense and more.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Lynn & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Anthony Lynn and Dave Fipp.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions dealing with injuries on offensive line

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injuries on the offensive line, preparing for the Minnesota Vikings and more.
news

Week 5 opponent: What the Vikings are saying

Find out what the Minnesota Vikings are saying as they prepare for their Week 5 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
news

NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand four games into the season

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand four games into the 2021 season.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What are the injury updates from Sunday's game?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 4 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 24-14 loss to the Chicago Bears.
news

FOUR DOWNS: Red-zone woes hurt Lions in loss to Bears

Four downs following the Lions' 24-14 loss to the Chicago Bears includes red-zone woes, Raymond steps up, looking for consistency and fourth-down calls.
news

NOTEBOOK: Okwara & Ragnow leave game with injuries

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 24-14 loss to the Chicago Bears. 
news

RECAP: Lions at Bears

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 24-14 loss to the Chicago Bears.
Advertising