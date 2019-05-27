Interior offensive linemen showing position flexibility in OTAs

Wiggins filled in for 10 games at the right guard spot last season when starter T.J. Lang was injured. He's played both guard spots throughout his career.

During Tuesday's open OTA practice, Ragnow was playing center, Glasgow played right guard, and Wiggins lined up at left guard.

"We evaluate a lot of players at a lot of different positions," head coach Matt Patricia said of the movement upfront this spring before Tuesday's practice. "The spring is a great time to do that.

"Frank knew how to play center last year, too. So, that was really good for us, just in case those situations come up. Graham (Glasgow), he cross-trains at guard. He's played guard before in the league. So, he's got a little bit more experience than Frank does playing center in the NFL right now."

Patrica said he is using this spring as an opportunity to get a look at all different sorts of combinations among the players they have along the interior. Whether or not Ragnow's move to center and Glasgow's move to guard will stand true through training camp is yet to be determined, per Patricia.