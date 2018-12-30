INACTIVES: Lions at Packers

GREEN BAY – The Detroit Lions and quarterback Matthew Stafford will be without another key weapon on offense today, as second-year wide receiver Kenny Golladay is inactive vs. the Packers because of a chest injury. Golladay sat out Wednesday's practice and was limited Thursday and Friday.

Golladay leads the Lions with 70 catches for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns on the season. The Lions will now play the final game of the year without all three of their starting receivers that began the season. Marvin Jones Jr. is on IR and the team traded Golden Tate at the deadline back in October.

Detroit's leading receiver today vs. the Packers will be running back Theo Riddick, who has 61 receptions for 384 yards and no touchdowns. Receivers TJ Jones, Andy Jones, Brandon Powell and Chris Lacy will need to haul in a few passes and make some plays for Stafford in the passing game without Golladay.

The Lions will also be shorthanded in their secondary against Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay's seventh ranked passing offense.

The team ruled out starting outside cornerback Nevin Lawson (ankle) and nickel cornerback Jamal Agnew (knee) on Saturday. That will give reserve cornerbacks Mike Ford, Marcus Cooper Sr., Teez Tabor, Dee Virgin and Andre Chachere an opportunity to play and contribute alongside Pro Bowl corner Darius Slay.

The Packers come into today averaging 273.9 yards per game passing. Rodgers has 25 touchdowns and just two interceptions for 4,416 yards on the year.

The good news for Detroit's defense, however, is that safety Quandre Diggs and defensive tackle Damon Harrison are active after coming into the game questionable.