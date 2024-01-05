Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 76: Ifeatu Melifonwu on late-season breakout & Lions-Vikings in Week 18

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews the 2023 regular season finale between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings. To start, Tim is joined by Mike O'Hara to break down the key matchups for Vikings at Lions, including Cam Sutton vs. Justin Jefferson and Kerby Joseph vs. Nick Mullens. After that, Mark Craig from the Minneapolis Star Tribune calls in to discuss all things Vikings after the last matchup between these two teams in Week 16. To wrap things up, Lions breakout safety Ifeatu Melifonwu sits down with Tim to discuss his uptick in playing time, his transition from cornerback to safety and how the Lions are planning to corral Justin Jefferson on Sunday. Stay tuned for postgame coverage of Lions-Vikings following Sunday's game!