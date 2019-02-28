How Walker's role could expand in second year

Feb 28, 2019 at 11:42 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

INDIANAPOLIS – Lions general manager Bob Quinn made it very clear Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that he has a ton of respect for Glover Quin. Quinn said he leaned on the veteran safety when he first came to Detroit to take over as GM.

But in the end, the NFL is a business, and it was time for the Lions to give some of their youth at the position an opportunity to play, which is why the team released Quin earlier this month. The future at safety now looks to be Quandre Diggs and last year's third-round pick, Tracy Walker.

The Lions know what they have in Diggs, a Pro Bowl alternate this past season and an ascending player at the position.

In Walker, the Lions have a young, rangy, lengthy playmaker who impressed as a sub-package player as a rookie. What can he do in a bigger role? By Pro Football Focus grading standards, Walker was a top 16 safety in the NFL as a rookie getting limited snaps.

2019 NFL Scouting Combine: GMs and Coaches

View photos from general managers and head coaches speaking to the media on Day 1 of the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

NFL Scouting Combine podium on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
1 / 60

NFL Scouting Combine podium on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
2 / 60

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
3 / 60

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
4 / 60

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions executive vice president & general manager Bob Quinn talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
5 / 60

Detroit Lions executive vice president & general manager Bob Quinn talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions executive vice president & general manager Bob Quinn talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
6 / 60

Detroit Lions executive vice president & general manager Bob Quinn talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
7 / 60

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
8 / 60

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
9 / 60

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions executive vice president & general manager Bob Quinn talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
10 / 60

Detroit Lions executive vice president & general manager Bob Quinn talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions executive vice president & general manager Bob Quinn talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
11 / 60

Detroit Lions executive vice president & general manager Bob Quinn talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
12 / 60

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
13 / 60

Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
14 / 60

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
15 / 60

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
16 / 60

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
17 / 60

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
18 / 60

Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
19 / 60

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
20 / 60

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
21 / 60

Philadelphia Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
22 / 60

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
23 / 60

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
24 / 60

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars general manager David Caldwell speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
25 / 60

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager David Caldwell speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
26 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
27 / 60

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
28 / 60

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
29 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
30 / 60

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
31 / 60

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
32 / 60

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
33 / 60

Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
34 / 60

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
35 / 60

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals general manager Duke Tobin speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
36 / 60

Cincinnati Bengals general manager Duke Tobin speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
37 / 60

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
38 / 60

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
39 / 60

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
40 / 60

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
41 / 60

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets head coach Adam Gase speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
42 / 60

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Denver Broncos general manager John Elway speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
43 / 60

Denver Broncos general manager John Elway speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
44 / 60

New York Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
45 / 60

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
46 / 60

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
47 / 60

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns General Manger John Dorsey speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Purdue won 73-56. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
48 / 60

Cleveland Browns General Manger John Dorsey speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Purdue won 73-56. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
49 / 60

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Purdue won 73-56. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
50 / 60

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Purdue won 73-56. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans general manager Brian Gaine speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
51 / 60

Houston Texans general manager Brian Gaine speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
52 / 60

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
53 / 60

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
54 / 60

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
55 / 60

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
56 / 60

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
57 / 60

Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
58 / 60

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
59 / 60

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
60 / 60

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"We'll see who's going to be the starters next year when we get there," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. "There will be competition all the way through, but I think he's (Walker) someone who made a lot of great strides through the past year."

Walker showed early on he could be a playmaker, intercepting San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo late in a Week 2 game that could have helped the Lions secure a victory, if not for a holding penalty away from the play on the other side of the field.

Walker got his hands on another interception later in the season in a win over Carolina, that one counting.

Part of the reason Quin was expendable this offseason was because of what Walker may be able to give the Lions with more opportunity to play.

That will ultimately depend on the work Walker puts in this offseason.

Walker has remained in the Detroit area this offseason to train and prepare for his second season. He said after the season that the increased role he had on defense the second half of the season helped jump start his development.

"It allowed me room for growth and I definitely grew from it," he said. "I'm very excited for that. I'm looking forward to next year. I'm anxious, it's going to be a great year, I feel like."

The Lions are hoping for the same thing.

"Another guy for us that was a rookie going into his second year, so he's going to have to continually build on that," Patricia said of Walker.

"Definitely a guy we identified coming out in the draft that we thought really had a couple good, different skill sets that we could utilize and we're going to try to expand on that the best we can because there's a couple things that he can do that maybe he didn't get an opportunity to do last year that maybe we saw in practice or in some of those one-on-one drills that maybe is something going forward, that we can utilize him for. We'll see how it all pans out."

Related Content

news

Holmes reflects on first six months as Lions GM

Brad Holmes reflects on his first six months as Detroit Lions general manager, and shares what the toughest part of the job has been.
news

Jackson excited about Lions' offensive line heading into 2021 season

Second-year guard Jonah Jackson is excited about the Detroit Lions' offensive line heading into the 2021 season.
news

NFC NORTH: Top storylines for all four teams

Tim Twentyman takes a look at the top three storylines for each of the four teams in the NFC North.
news

Sewell was on Holmes' radar long before NFL Draft

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes remembers the first time he heard about rookie tackle Penei Sewell.
news

Hockenson continues to impress as he builds rapport with Goff

Tight end T.J. Hockenson had an impressive offseason, and has quickly become one of quarterback Jared Goff's favorite targets. 
news

Holmes thinks DC Aaron Glenn can have a big impact on Lions' defense

GM Brad Holmes is expecting defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to have a big impact on the Detroit Lions' defense, and to help get the most out of the players on that side of the ball.
news

Holmes has confidence in Goff as QB embarks on fresh start in Detroit

Lions general manager Brad Holmes has confidence in quarterback Jared Goff as Goff embarks on a fresh start in Detroit.
news

TWENTYMAN: How Lions' strength at OL could help Goff, offense

The Detroit Lions' offensive line is expected to be a strength this year, and that could really help quarterback Jared Goff and the new offense.
news

Lions' new split-safety scheme drew Marlowe to Detroit

The one thing veteran Dean Marlowe has learned over his last seven seasons playing in successful defenses in Carolina and Buffalo is that playing the safety position is all about the ball.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 players who impressed at minicamp practices

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 players who stood out during minicamp practices.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 takeaways from minicamp

Tim Twentyman gives his 5 takeaways from the Detroit Lions' three-day minicamp.
news

Lions' competition at receiver is wide open

There is a lot of opportunity for the Detroit Lions wide receivers to step up and earn roles this year.
Advertising