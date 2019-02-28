How Walker's role could expand in second year

Walker has remained in the Detroit area this offseason to train and prepare for his second season. He said after the season that the increased role he had on defense the second half of the season helped jump start his development.

"It allowed me room for growth and I definitely grew from it," he said. "I'm very excited for that. I'm looking forward to next year. I'm anxious, it's going to be a great year, I feel like."

The Lions are hoping for the same thing.

"Another guy for us that was a rookie going into his second year, so he's going to have to continually build on that," Patricia said of Walker.