How to watch and follow the 2021 NFL schedule release

The 2021 NFL regular season schedule is almost here! Where will the Lions kick off the 2021 regular season? When will Detroit host its NFC North rivals? Who will the Lions play on Thanksgiving? How long do we have to wait in order to see the Lions take on Matthew Stafford and the L.A. Rams? Here are all the ways to watch and follow the schedule release in order to answer all your questions.

When

The 2021 NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 12 at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

Schedule Release Live Show

Join us for the Detroit Lions 2021 Schedule Release Show, presented by Lions Experiences. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12 and leading up to the schedule release, watch Tori Petry, Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara break down the new schedule, look ahead to the most intriguing matchups, and discuss their take on the most important game on the Lions 2021 schedule. The Lions Schedule Release will be streamed live on all Lions social media channels, DetroitLions.com and the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

TV Coverage

A special Schedule Release '21 show will be televised on the NFL Network at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday and will feature all 32 NFL schedules, schedule breakdowns by division and analysis of important games and prime-time matchups.

Lions Opponents

While you have to wait until Wednesday to see the Lions' official schedule, we already know who the Lions will be playing this season. As always, the Lions will take on their NFC-North rival Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings both at home and on the road in 2021. Additionally, Detroit will host the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. The Lions will travel to play the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks.

17th Game

If you counted all the Lions' 2021 opponents in the previous section, you might have been surprised that you reached 17. The NFL voted to expand the regular season to 17 games, beginning this year. If you need a refresher, Tim Twentyman talked about the 17th game and all his takeaways from this year's virtual NFL owner meetings.

Calendar Sync

Add the Lions schedule to your calendar and never miss a game. No more constant googling to see when the Lions play the Packers or what time the Lions kickoff. Simply click here and follow the prompt to add either the Lions home schedule or total schedule to your preferred calendar.

Schedule Release Video