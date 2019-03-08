How free agency complements the draft when roster building

The NFL Draft is the preferred and most cost-effective way for NFL general managers to build their roster, but free agency is a terrific way to fill holes with proven players. A few good drafts stacked on top of each other and a few savvy free-agent signings can make all the difference in the NFL.

The Detroit Lions have the most cap space they've ever had heading into free agency in Bob Quinn's tenure as general manager. Quinn hasn't been afraid to go out in free agency in the past and bolster a position he feels is a need. He did it with the offensive line two offseasons ago by signing T.J. Lang and Rick Wagner, and at linebacker last offseason with the signings of Devon Kennard and Christian Jones.