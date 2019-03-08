How free agency complements the draft when roster building

Mar 08, 2019 at 05:56 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The NFL Draft is the preferred and most cost-effective way for NFL general managers to build their roster, but free agency is a terrific way to fill holes with proven players. A few good drafts stacked on top of each other and a few savvy free-agent signings can make all the difference in the NFL.

The Detroit Lions have the most cap space they've ever had heading into free agency in Bob Quinn's tenure as general manager. Quinn hasn't been afraid to go out in free agency in the past and bolster a position he feels is a need. He did it with the offensive line two offseasons ago by signing T.J. Lang and Rick Wagner, and at linebacker last offseason with the signings of Devon Kennard and Christian Jones.

"I think the NFL resume is huge," Quinn said at the Combine, when asked about adding a player at a position of need vs. drafting a player. "Those guys have been in the league, most of them four years plus, right – because they're hitting unrestricted free agency. So, there's plenty of tape and stuff you can watch against NFL competition if they're making plays at whatever position they are."

The Lions have needs this offseason for a pass rusher, a couple tight ends, a third receiver, potentially an interior offensive lineman, competition at cornerback, a backup quarterback and depth at linebacker.

Some of that will be addressed in the draft, but I wouldn't be surprised if the Lions are aggressive in free agency trying to fill some needs with proven players.

"That's a little bit, I'd say, a safer bet than drafting anybody from the first round down to the seventh because the draft is sporadic," Quinn said. "Sometimes you hit, sometimes you miss. We try to do as much work as possible to try to mitigate those misses, but yeah, the NFL free agency is more of a safe bet."

Related Content

news

By the numbers: Lions 2021 draft class

Tim Twentyman takes a look at some interesting statistics for each of the Detroit Lions' draft picks.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions under 25 to watch

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 Detroit Lions under 25 to keep an eye on.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 numbers to build on

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five numbers to build on in 2021.
news

Lions come in at No. 10 on PFF's offensive line rankings

The offensive line is expected to be one of the Detroit Lions' strengths in 2021, and Pro Football Focus agrees, ranking the unit 10th heading into the season.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 numbers that need to change

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five numbers that need to change in 2021.
news

Holmes reflects on first six months as Lions GM

Brad Holmes reflects on his first six months as Detroit Lions general manager, and shares what the toughest part of the job has been.
news

Jackson excited about Lions' offensive line heading into 2021 season

Second-year guard Jonah Jackson is excited about the Detroit Lions' offensive line heading into the 2021 season.
news

NFC NORTH: Top storylines for all four teams

Tim Twentyman takes a look at the top three storylines for each of the four teams in the NFC North.
news

Sewell was on Holmes' radar long before NFL Draft

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes remembers the first time he heard about rookie tackle Penei Sewell.
news

Hockenson continues to impress as he builds rapport with Goff

Tight end T.J. Hockenson had an impressive offseason, and has quickly become one of quarterback Jared Goff's favorite targets. 
news

Holmes thinks DC Aaron Glenn can have a big impact on Lions' defense

GM Brad Holmes is expecting defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to have a big impact on the Detroit Lions' defense, and to help get the most out of the players on that side of the ball.
news

Holmes has confidence in Goff as QB embarks on fresh start in Detroit

Lions general manager Brad Holmes has confidence in quarterback Jared Goff as Goff embarks on a fresh start in Detroit.
Advertising