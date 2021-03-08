Holmes on what Ray Agnew & John Dorsey bring to Lions

Dorsey's been in the exact seat Holmes is in now with Kansas City (2013-16) and Cleveland (2017-19). Having that kind of experience to lean on is invaluable for Holmes. Dorsey certainly has an eye for young talent. He drafted both wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce, two of the Chiefs' best players, while GM in Kansas City. He also drafted quarterback Baker Mayfield, cornerback Denzel Ward and running back Nick Chubb in Cleveland. Holmes values that experience.

"Obviously, for someone like myself as a first-year GM, and what John's experience has been as a GM and his experience in team building and incredible ability to evaluate, he's been tremendous," Holmes said. "All the way from a big-picture standpoint and allowing himself to be a resource that I can lean on, all the way to the kind of more minute details of things that probably, I didn't even realize at first.

"I would even say what's been even more cool with John is that he's actually been able to share some experiences of what may have not worked for him. For him to share those things with me has been awesome."

The Lions want to see a collaborative effort from the front office to the coaching staff and throughout the entire organization. Both Holmes and Campbell have talked about not being afraid to surround themselves with smart people who can bring their own thoughts and ideas to the table.