Holmes on what Ray Agnew & John Dorsey bring to Lions

Mar 08, 2021 at 08:33 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Brad Holmes ran the Los Angeles Rams' college scouting department for the last seven years before joining the Detroit Lions as their new general manager this offseason.

Holmes has spent the last 18 years in the NFL in various roles, but this is his first opportunity to be a GM.

Good executives, like good head coaches, surround themselves with talented people. In Holmes' case, that was bringing in assistant general manager Ray Agnew and senior personnel executive John Dorsey.

While Holmes was running the college side of the scouting department in Los Angeles the last seven years, Agnew was heading up the pro side.

Holmes and Agnew worked closely in both college and pro scouting, but there's an expertise Agnew has working directly on the pro side the last four seasons. Holmes tapped into that expertise by bringing Agnew to Detroit.

"He's just been an amazing, valuable asset," Holmes said of Agnew. "He's been able to – probably to sum it up – he's been able to make an even (more) accelerated process in terms of laying out what our vision is and what I've wanted to be the vision from a personnel standpoint.

"He's been excellent in that regard and it's been in line with what the culture is going to be in terms of what (head coach) Dan (Campbell) and I vowed to fulfill with Sheila's (Ford Hamp) vision for what the culture is.

"He's been an excellent fit from a culture standpoint. Obviously, with entering free agency preparation and his experience on the pro personnel side of things, he's been a tremendous value for someone as myself. So, that's been awesome."

Dorsey's been in the exact seat Holmes is in now with Kansas City (2013-16) and Cleveland (2017-19). Having that kind of experience to lean on is invaluable for Holmes. Dorsey certainly has an eye for young talent. He drafted both wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce, two of the Chiefs' best players, while GM in Kansas City. He also drafted quarterback Baker Mayfield, cornerback Denzel Ward and running back Nick Chubb in Cleveland. Holmes values that experience.

"Obviously, for someone like myself as a first-year GM, and what John's experience has been as a GM and his experience in team building and incredible ability to evaluate, he's been tremendous," Holmes said. "All the way from a big-picture standpoint and allowing himself to be a resource that I can lean on, all the way to the kind of more minute details of things that probably, I didn't even realize at first.

"I would even say what's been even more cool with John is that he's actually been able to share some experiences of what may have not worked for him. For him to share those things with me has been awesome."

The Lions want to see a collaborative effort from the front office to the coaching staff and throughout the entire organization. Both Holmes and Campbell have talked about not being afraid to surround themselves with smart people who can bring their own thoughts and ideas to the table.

"I can't speak enough to how great of a value and asset that those two men have been," Holmes said of Agnew and Dorsey. "On top of what the coaching staff has brought."

Related Content

news

TWENTYMAN: Where Lions stand at linebacker following Jones release

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where the Detroit Lions stand at linebacker following the release of veteran Christian Jones.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 pro days to watch this week

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 pro days to keep an eye on this week.
news

How Holmes evaluates speed in the pre-draft scouting process

Is the 40-yard dash still valuable? Lions general manager Brad Holmes talked about how he uses it as part of the pre-draft scouting process.
news

TWENTYMAN: How salary cap could affect Lions' free agency plans

NFL free agency is set to kick off this month, but there's still some uncertainty surrounding the 2021 salary cap as teams prepare for every scenario.
news

Lions have decisions to make at wide receiver this offseason

The Detroit Lions and general manager Brad Holmes have a number of roster decisions to make, but the wide receiver position in particular could see some significant changes this offseason. 
news

Holmes likes the quarterbacks in this year's draft class

Lions general manager Brad Holmes thinks the quarterback class is one of the strengths of this year's NFL Draft.
news

Why Mel Kiper Jr. thinks Lions should trade down from 7

After releasing his latest mock draft, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. spoke with reporters via conference call. Here are all the highlights.
news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: If the Lions want to go WR at 7, they have options

Tim Twentyman takes a look at who the experts have the Lions selecting with the 7th overall pick.
news

Holmes surprised with jersey retirement while speaking with students from his high school for Black History Month

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes was surprised with a jersey retirement Wednesday while speaking with students from his high school for Black History Month.
news

2021 NFL Pro Day schedule coming together

Due to the cancellation of the Scouting Combine, 2021 NFL Pro Days will be a very important part of the draft prospect evaluation process this offseason.
news

Lions have options with franchise tag window set to open Feb. 23

Tuesday, February 23 marks the beginning of the franchise tag window. The Lions have some options if they decide to use the tag.
Advertising