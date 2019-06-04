Harris' short area quickness and speed showing up in practice

"You play against teams that have two tight ends, or multiple tight-end teams, you're able to play three safety sets or do some of those things," Stewart said of having talent and depth at the position.

"So, it just gives you so much versatility. I can do this. We can do that. That's where we want to be. That's a good thing."

Harris' focus right now is the playbook and learning the defense. He hopes by getting that down quickly it will allow his 4.41 speed and big frame (6-1, 207) to play the kind of instinctual football that attracted the Lions to him in the first place.

"At the end of the day, I just look forward to coming in and playing my role and playing where they tell me to play," he said. "I'm taking a lot of pride in that and knowing the playbook as well."