Hand named to PFWA 2018 All-Rookie Team

Hand's true value is in his versatility. He can play inside and outside, and every technique in between. He seems to have the right mindset about improving his game.

"I'm going to get in shape as best as I can (this offseason) and be in the best shape of my life," he said right after the season ended. "Be healthy, eat better and then be ready to play whatever."

His approach to the game, and his willingness to learn, impressed his veteran teammates this season.