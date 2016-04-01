GUNS N' ROSES RETURN FOR SUMMER TOUR

*- Founder Axl Rose and Former Members, Slash and Duff McKagan, Regroup For The *
'Not In This Lifetime Tour' *Produced by Live Nation -*
-Opening tour date will be at Ford Fieldin Detroit June 23 -
- Tickets On Sale April 8 at 10:00 AM atwww.fordfield.com-
LOS ANGELES (April 1, 2016) - Following months of intense rumor, speculation and feverish excitement from rock music fans around the world, Guns N' Rosesconfirmed today*they will embark on a massive North American summer stadium tour as founderAxl Rose and former members, Slash and Duff McKaganregroup for what will be one of the century's most anticipated musical events. The news follows their previously announced headlining dates at this year's Coachella Music & Arts Festival. TheNot In This Lifetime Tour, produced and promoted exclusively by Live Nation, will see the iconic band headline stadium dates throughout the U.S. and Canadastarting in Detroit at Ford Field on Thursday, June 23* and will include shows in New York City, San Francisco, Chicago, Toronto, Washington DC, Philadelphia and more. A full list of tour dates is below. In a special preview, Axl, Slash and Duff will return to the stage tonight at The Troubadour in Los Angeles where the band launched their ground-breaking career.
Nightrain official GN'R fan club members will be notified via email with an early presale opportunity.
A Citi® cardmember pre-sale begins Monday, April 4 at 10:00 a.m. local time through Thursday, April 7 at 10:00 p.m. local time through Citi Private Pass®. For complete pre-sale details, visit www.citiprivatepass.com. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, April 8at www.fordfield.com.
Following the group's 1985 formation,Guns N' Rosesinjected unbridled, unrivaled, and unstoppable attitude into the burgeoning Los Angeles rock scene. The spirit went on to captivate the entire world with the release of their 1987 debut Appetite for Destruction –the best-selling U.S. debut ever, moving 30 million copies globally. In 1991, the seven-time platinum Use Your Illusion I *and *Use Your Illusion II occupied the top two spots of the Billboard *Top 200 upon release. Over the course of the past decade, Guns N' Roses have performed sold out shows and headlined festivals worldwide following the critically acclaimed release of 2008's RIAA platinum-certified *Chinese Democracy. Six studio albums later, Guns N' Roses are one of the most important and influential acts in music history and continue to set the benchmark for live performances connecting with millions of fans across the globe.
GUNS N' ROSES NORTH AMERICAN SUMMER STADIUM TOUR
All dates, cities and venues below subject to change.
Thursday, June 23, 2016
Detroit, MI
Ford Field
Sunday, June 26, 2016
Washington, DC
FEDEXFIELD
Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Kansas City, MO
Arrowhead Stadium
Friday, July 1, 2016
Chicago, IL
Soldier Field
Wednesday, July 6, 2016
Cincinnati, OH
Paul Brown Stadium
Saturday, July 9, 2016
Nashville, TN
Nissan Stadium
Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Pittsburgh, PA
Heinz Field
Thursday, July 14, 2016
Philadelphia, PA
Lincoln Financial Field
Saturday, July 16, 2016
Toronto, ON
Rogers Centre
Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Foxboro, MA
Gillette Stadium
Saturday, July 23, 2016
East Rutherford, NJ
MetLife Stadium
Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Atlanta, GA
Georgia Dome
Friday, July 29, 2016
Orlando, FL
Orlando Citrus Bowl
Sunday, July 31, 2016
New Orleans, LA
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Wednesday, August 3, 2016
Arlington, TX
AT&T Stadium
Friday, August 5, 2016
Houston, TX
NRG Stadium
Tuesday, August 9, 2016
San Francisco, CA
AT&T Park
Friday, August 12, 2016
Seattle, WA
CenturyLink Field
Monday, August 15, 2016
Glendale, AZ
University of Phoenix Stadium
Monday, August 22, 2016
San Diego, CA
Qualcomm Stadium
About Live Nation Entertainment Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, Live Nation Media & Sponsorship and Artist Nation Management. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.