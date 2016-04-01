GUNS N' ROSES RETURN FOR SUMMER TOUR

Apr 01, 2016 at 07:27 AM

*- Founder Axl Rose and Former Members, Slash and Duff McKagan, Regroup For The *

'Not In This Lifetime Tour' *Produced by Live Nation -*

-Opening tour date will be at Ford Fieldin Detroit June 23 -

- Tickets On Sale April 8 at 10:00 AM atwww.fordfield.com-

LOS ANGELES (April 1, 2016) - Following months of intense rumor, speculation and feverish excitement from rock music fans around the world, Guns N' Rosesconfirmed today*they will embark on a massive North American summer stadium tour as founderAxl Rose and former members, Slash and Duff McKaganregroup for what will be one of the century's most anticipated musical events. The news follows their previously announced headlining dates at this year's Coachella Music & Arts Festival. TheNot In This Lifetime Tour, produced and promoted exclusively by Live Nation, will see the iconic band headline stadium dates throughout the U.S. and Canadastarting in Detroit at Ford Field on Thursday, June 23* and will include shows in New York City, San Francisco, Chicago, Toronto, Washington DC, Philadelphia and more. A full list of tour dates is below. In a special preview, Axl, Slash and Duff will return to the stage tonight at The Troubadour in Los Angeles where the band launched their ground-breaking career.

gnr-300x350.jpg


Nightrain official GN'R fan club members will be notified via email with an early presale opportunity.

A Citi® cardmember pre-sale begins Monday, April 4 at 10:00 a.m. local time through Thursday, April 7 at 10:00 p.m. local time through Citi Private Pass®. For complete pre-sale details, visit www.citiprivatepass.com. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, April 8at www.fordfield.com.

Following the group's 1985 formation,Guns N' Rosesinjected unbridled, unrivaled, and unstoppable attitude into the burgeoning Los Angeles rock scene. The spirit went on to captivate the entire world with the release of their 1987 debut Appetite for Destruction –the best-selling U.S. debut ever, moving 30 million copies globally.  In 1991, the seven-time platinum Use Your Illusion I *and *Use Your Illusion II occupied the top two spots of the Billboard *Top 200 upon release. Over the course of the past decade, Guns N' Roses have performed sold out shows and headlined festivals worldwide following the critically acclaimed release of 2008's RIAA platinum-certified *Chinese Democracy. Six studio albums later, Guns N' Roses are one of the most important and influential acts in music history and continue to set the benchmark for live performances connecting with millions of fans across the globe.

www.gunsnroses.com

#GnFnR

GUNS N' ROSES NORTH AMERICAN SUMMER STADIUM TOUR

All dates, cities and venues below subject to change.

Thursday, June 23, 2016

Detroit, MI

Ford Field

Sunday, June 26, 2016

Washington, DC

FEDEXFIELD

Wednesday, June 29, 2016

Kansas City, MO

Arrowhead Stadium

Friday, July 1, 2016

Chicago, IL

Soldier Field

Wednesday, July 6, 2016

Cincinnati, OH

Paul Brown Stadium

Saturday, July 9, 2016

Nashville, TN

Nissan Stadium

Tuesday, July 12, 2016

Pittsburgh, PA

Heinz Field

Thursday, July 14, 2016

Philadelphia, PA

Lincoln Financial Field

Saturday, July 16, 2016

Toronto, ON

Rogers Centre

Tuesday, July 19, 2016

Foxboro, MA

Gillette Stadium

Saturday, July 23, 2016

East Rutherford, NJ

MetLife Stadium

Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Atlanta, GA

Georgia Dome

Friday, July 29, 2016

Orlando, FL

Orlando Citrus Bowl

Sunday, July 31, 2016

New Orleans, LA

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Wednesday, August 3, 2016

Arlington, TX

AT&T Stadium

Friday, August 5, 2016

Houston, TX

NRG Stadium

Tuesday, August 9, 2016

San Francisco, CA

AT&T Park

Friday, August 12, 2016

Seattle, WA

CenturyLink Field

Monday, August 15, 2016

Glendale, AZ

University of Phoenix Stadium

Monday, August 22, 2016

San Diego, CA

Qualcomm Stadium


