GUNS N' ROSES RETURN FOR SUMMER TOUR

LOS ANGELES (April 1, 2016) - Following months of intense rumor, speculation and feverish excitement from rock music fans around the world, Guns N' Rosesconfirmed today*they will embark on a massive North American summer stadium tour as founderAxl Rose and former members, Slash and Duff McKaganregroup for what will be one of the century's most anticipated musical events. The news follows their previously announced headlining dates at this year's Coachella Music & Arts Festival. TheNot In This Lifetime Tour, produced and promoted exclusively by Live Nation, will see the iconic band headline stadium dates throughout the U.S. and Canadastarting in Detroit at Ford Field on Thursday, June 23* and will include shows in New York City, San Francisco, Chicago, Toronto, Washington DC, Philadelphia and more. A full list of tour dates is below. In a special preview, Axl, Slash and Duff will return to the stage tonight at The Troubadour in Los Angeles where the band launched their ground-breaking career.