GET TO KNOW: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin's Quintez Cephus kneels before an NCAA college football game against Iowa, in Madison, Wis. Faith and family mean everything to Quintez Cephus. The junior wide receiver is enjoying the most productive season of his career at Wisconsin. But less than four months ago, football was gone, and all Cephus had was his faith and his family. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash, File)