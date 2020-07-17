GET TO KNOW: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus

Hometown?
Cephus: Macon, Ga.
If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you'd take them is …
Cephus: Zaxby's.
College major?
Cephus: Personal finance.
Favorite movie?
Cephus: All About the Benjamins.
Favorite emoji?
Cephus: Ape emoji.
Favorite meal?
Cephus: Spaghetti.
Last thing you purchased?
Cephus: Chipotle.
What would your entrance music be?
Cephus: Showtime by Young Jeezy.
If you could have any super power, what would it be?
Cephus: The ability to read minds.
If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?
Cephus: Quarterback.
Favorite place to travel?
Cephus: Bahamas.
One person you'd like to meet?
Cephus: LeBron James.
Favorite athlete of all time?
Cephus: Always a Peyton Manning fan as a child.