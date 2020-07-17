Friday, Jul 17, 2020 07:50 AM

GET TO KNOW: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus

Hometown?

Cephus: Macon, Ga.

If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you'd take them is …

Cephus: Zaxby's.

College major?

Cephus: Personal finance.

Favorite movie?

Cephus: All About the Benjamins.

Favorite emoji?

Cephus: Ape emoji.

Favorite meal?

Cephus: Spaghetti.

Last thing you purchased?

Cephus: Chipotle.

What would your entrance music be?

Cephus: Showtime by Young Jeezy.

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

Cephus: The ability to read minds.

If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?

Cephus: Quarterback.

Favorite place to travel?

Cephus: Bahamas.

One person you'd like to meet?

Cephus: LeBron James.

Favorite athlete of all time?

Cephus: Always a Peyton Manning fan as a child.

