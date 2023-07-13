Get to know: Wide receiver Antoine Green

Nickname?
Antoine Green: They used to call me Megatron in high school which is actually kind of funny. And in college they called me AG.
Hometown?
Green: Rockledge, Florida
If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?
Green: A restaurant called Jerk Flavas. It's a Jamaican spot.
College major?
Green: Communications
Favorite movie?
Green: Django Unchained
Favorite emoji?
Green: The emoji with the shades. I just like to keep it cool.
Favorite meal?
Green: I used to love hibachi all the time but I ate it too much. So I would say steak and mashed potatoes.
View photos of Lions seventh-round pick Antoine Green from the 2023 offseason.
What was the last thing you purchased?
Green: Body wash
What would your entrance music be?
Green: I am a real mellow dude. I listen to a lot of Surfaces but that ain't football related. I'll say some J. Cole song. I love J. Cole.
Any hidden talents?
Green: I can bowl a little bit
If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?
Green: I would want to work with animals. I have two dogs and two cats at home so I'm a big animal lover.
If you could have any super power, what would it be?
Green: Invincibility
If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?
Green: Safety
Favorite place to travel?
Green: I'm a big fan of Clearwater in Florida
One person you'd like to meet?
Green: Denzel Washington
Favorite athlete of all time?
Green: Calvin Johnson
Favorite thing about Detroit so far?
Green: The family atmosphere