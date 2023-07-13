GET TO KNOW: Wide receiver Antoine Green

Jul 13, 2023 at 07:00 AM

Nickname?

Antoine Green: They used to call me Megatron in high school which is actually kind of funny. And in college they called me AG.

Hometown?

Green: Rockledge, Florida

If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?

Green: A restaurant called Jerk Flavas. It's a Jamaican spot.

College major?

Green: Communications

Favorite movie?

Green: Django Unchained

Favorite emoji?

Green: The emoji with the shades. I just like to keep it cool.

Favorite meal?

Green: I used to love hibachi all the time but I ate it too much. So I would say steak and mashed potatoes.

Get to know: Wide receiver Antoine Green

View photos of Lions seventh-round pick Antoine Green from the 2023 offseason.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80), Detroit Lions Assistant Special Teams Coach Jett Modkins during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80), Detroit Lions Assistant Special Teams Coach Jett Modkins during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (35), Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (35), Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

What was the last thing you purchased?

Green: Body wash

What would your entrance music be?

Green: I am a real mellow dude. I listen to a lot of Surfaces but that ain't football related. I'll say some J. Cole song. I love J. Cole.

Any hidden talents?

Green: I can bowl a little bit

If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?

Green: I would want to work with animals. I have two dogs and two cats at home so I'm a big animal lover.

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

Green: Invincibility

If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?

Green: Safety

Favorite place to travel?

Green: I'm a big fan of Clearwater in Florida

One person you'd like to meet?

Green: Denzel Washington

Favorite athlete of all time?

Green: Calvin Johnson

Favorite thing about Detroit so far?

Green: The family atmosphere

