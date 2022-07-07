GET TO KNOW: Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez

Jul 07, 2022 at 08:54 AM

Nickname?

Malcolm Rodriguez: M Rod

Hometown?

Rodriguez: Wagoner, Oklahoma

If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?

Rodriguez: We have this Mexican restaurant. Lopez Grill. Humble, authentic, margaritas are good, food's good, so I'm definitely taking them there.

College major?

Rodriguez: AG Communications

Favorite movie?

Rodriguez: Avengers. I'm a big Marvel guy.

Favorite emoji?

Rodriguez: Probably the praying hands one. I like that one.

Favorite meal?

Rodriguez: Mexican food, definitely. My Mom makes it. A homemade wet burrito with chicken and beef in it. Rice, beans, all in the burrito, fold it up, put queso on top.

What would your entrance music be?

Rodriguez: I like rock music so probably something like Nirvana or Red Hot Chili Peppers

Get to know: Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez

View photos of Lions sixth-round pick Malcolm Rodriguez from the 2022 offseason.

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 18, 2022.
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 16, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 16, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 19, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 19, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 3, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 3, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 19, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 19, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 3, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 3, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Any hidden talents?

Rodriguez: I'm pretty good at gaming

If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?

Rodriguez: Powerlifting

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

Rodriguez: Telekinesis

If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?

Rodriguez: Running back

Favorite place to travel?

Rodriguez: Cabo, Mexico

Proudest accomplishment so far?

Rodriguez: Getting here. I'm grateful to be here.

One person you'd like to meet?

Rodriguez: The Rock. Dwayne Johnson. He seems like a pretty cool guy.

Favorite athlete of all time?

Rodriguez: Bo Jackson.

