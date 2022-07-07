Get to know: Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez

Nickname?
Malcolm Rodriguez: M Rod
Hometown?
Rodriguez: Wagoner, Oklahoma
If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?
Rodriguez: We have this Mexican restaurant. Lopez Grill. Humble, authentic, margaritas are good, food's good, so I'm definitely taking them there.
College major?
Rodriguez: AG Communications
Favorite movie?
Rodriguez: Avengers. I'm a big Marvel guy.
Favorite emoji?
Rodriguez: Probably the praying hands one. I like that one.
Favorite meal?
Rodriguez: Mexican food, definitely. My Mom makes it. A homemade wet burrito with chicken and beef in it. Rice, beans, all in the burrito, fold it up, put queso on top.
What would your entrance music be?
Rodriguez: I like rock music so probably something like Nirvana or Red Hot Chili Peppers
View photos of Lions sixth-round pick Malcolm Rodriguez from the 2022 offseason.
Any hidden talents?
Rodriguez: I'm pretty good at gaming
If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?
Rodriguez: Powerlifting
If you could have any super power, what would it be?
Rodriguez: Telekinesis
If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?
Rodriguez: Running back
Favorite place to travel?
Rodriguez: Cabo, Mexico
Proudest accomplishment so far?
Rodriguez: Getting here. I'm grateful to be here.
One person you'd like to meet?
Rodriguez: The Rock. Dwayne Johnson. He seems like a pretty cool guy.
Favorite athlete of all time?
Rodriguez: Bo Jackson.