GET TO KNOW: Defensive tackle Jashon Cornell

First sports jersey owned?

Cornell: Daunte Culpepper. I had a Barry Sanders jersey when I was younger. My uncle would collect jerseys, so we always had collectable jerseys in a bin. We had a ton of them. Collecting jerseys started with my grandfather, then it went to my uncle. In college, I think I had a pretty good jersey collection.

Strangest thing you've ordered on the internet?

Cornell: Sea moss. It's supposed to help you breathe better and feel healthier. I got it on Amazon. Health is wealth so I thought, 'Why not try it?' It's really nasty to be honest with you. The texture of it is so weird. You eat it, but I usually just blend it with my smoothies and call it a day.

Biggest influence?

Cornell: My mom and coach (Larry) Johnson from Ohio State.

Favorite food to cook?

Cornell: I love the grill – anything on the grill.

Are there any particular causes you are passionate about?

Cornell: I started with the Sound Mind Sound Body program when I was in high school. I came from Minnesota to Detroit every year throughout high school. It's such a great organization. It's great for inner-city kids or small-town kids who don't get that much exposure in sports.