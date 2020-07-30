Thursday, Jul 30, 2020 07:50 AM

GET TO KNOW: Defensive tackle Jashon Cornell

Main source of motivation?

Cornell: I'm self-motivated. I don't come from much. Growing up, I always found a way to get it. There's always room for improvement, and that's one thing that keeps me motivated.

Favorite team growing up?

Cornell: Ohio State, of course. I was always a big Buckeyes fan. I would always look forward to watching college football after my little league football games. College football Saturday, that's what you watched all day.

Hobbies outside of football?

Cornell: I do yoga a lot. I started my junior year of college and I fell in love with it. I also love to fish.

Best advice you've been given?

Cornell: Keep your head down and keep going, even if you can't go any more.

First job?

Cornell: I was a busboy at Eagle Street Grille.

Jashon Cornell photos

View photos of defensive lineman Jashon Cornell.

Ohio State defensive lineman Jashon Cornell plays in their NCAA college spring football game Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State defenders Baron Browning, top, and Jashon Cornell, tackle Florida Atlantic receiver Willie Wright during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State defensive tackle Jashon Cornell looks around the stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. Ohio State won 52-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Ohio State defensive lineman Jashon Cornell plays against Florida Atlantic in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State defensive tackle Jashon Cornell (9) reacts during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Ohio State defensive lineman Jashon Cornell plays in their NCAA college spring football game Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State defensive lineman Jashon Cornell plays against Florida Atlantic in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State defensive tackle Jashon Cornell, left, and defensive end Chase Young, bottom, stop Florida Atlantic running back James Charles during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State defensive end Jashon Cornell, left, stretches with teammate defensive end Jonathon Cooper during NCAA college football practice in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State defensive lineman Jashon Cornell plays in their NCAA college spring football game Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
First sports jersey owned?

Cornell: Daunte Culpepper. I had a Barry Sanders jersey when I was younger. My uncle would collect jerseys, so we always had collectable jerseys in a bin. We had a ton of them. Collecting jerseys started with my grandfather, then it went to my uncle. In college, I think I had a pretty good jersey collection.

Strangest thing you've ordered on the internet?

Cornell: Sea moss. It's supposed to help you breathe better and feel healthier. I got it on Amazon. Health is wealth so I thought, 'Why not try it?' It's really nasty to be honest with you. The texture of it is so weird. You eat it, but I usually just blend it with my smoothies and call it a day.

Biggest influence?

Cornell: My mom and coach (Larry) Johnson from Ohio State.

Favorite food to cook?

Cornell: I love the grill – anything on the grill.

Are there any particular causes you are passionate about?

Cornell: I started with the Sound Mind Sound Body program when I was in high school. I came from Minnesota to Detroit every year throughout high school. It's such a great organization. It's great for inner-city kids or small-town kids who don't get that much exposure in sports.

The organization helps kids be able to go to college and be able to pursue a degree while playing a sport. I didn't have much, but that camp helped me get exposure, understand that I'm able to go to college and able to pursue a degree at an established institution and make my family proud.

