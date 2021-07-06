Get to know: Defensive Tackle Alim McNeill

Last thing you purchased?

McNeill: Gas, for the car.

What would your entrance music be?

McNeill: One of my songs that I made. It's called Different Breed. Ya'll should definitely go listen to that.

Any hidden talents?

McNeill: Making music. Making beats. It's just something I like to do for fun.

If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?

McNeill: I'm trying to go into app development. I want to make my own music software as well.

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

McNeill: The ability to be invisible.

If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?

McNeill: Running back. 100 percent. Because I really think I'm a running back at heart.

Favorite place to travel?

McNeill: California.

One person you'd like to meet?

McNeill: I'm not even going to lie ... it's Cam Newton. It's between Cam and LeBron James, but I'd probably say Cam.

Favorite athlete of all time?