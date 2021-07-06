Get to know: Defensive Tackle Alim McNeill

Nickname?
Alim McNeill: I got the nickname Alim the Dream in high school from one of my coaches.
Hometown?
McNeill: Raleigh, North Carolina.
If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?
McNeill: The campus at NC State.
College major?
McNeill: Science, technology and society.
Favorite TV show?
McNeill: Snowfall.
Favorite emoji?
McNeill: The crying laughing emoji. I'm always laughing at something.
Favorite meal?
McNeill: I really don't have one to be honest, but the meals they've been making here lately, they've been slapping.
View photos of Lions' third-round pick Alim McNeill from the 2021 offseason.
Last thing you purchased?
McNeill: Gas, for the car.
What would your entrance music be?
McNeill: One of my songs that I made. It's called Different Breed. Ya'll should definitely go listen to that.
Any hidden talents?
McNeill: Making music. Making beats. It's just something I like to do for fun.
If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?
McNeill: I'm trying to go into app development. I want to make my own music software as well.
If you could have any super power, what would it be?
McNeill: The ability to be invisible.
If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?
McNeill: Running back. 100 percent. Because I really think I'm a running back at heart.
Favorite place to travel?
McNeill: California.
One person you'd like to meet?
McNeill: I'm not even going to lie ... it's Cam Newton. It's between Cam and LeBron James, but I'd probably say Cam.
Favorite athlete of all time?
McNeill: Adrian Peterson.