GET TO KNOW: Defensive tackle Alim McNeill

Jul 06, 2021 at 08:44 AM

Nickname?

Alim McNeill: I got the nickname Alim the Dream in high school from one of my coaches.

Hometown?

McNeill: Raleigh, North Carolina.

If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?

McNeill: The campus at NC State.

College major?

McNeill: Science, technology and society.

Favorite TV show?

McNeill: Snowfall.

Favorite emoji?

McNeill: The crying laughing emoji. I'm always laughing at something.

Favorite meal?

McNeill: I really don't have one to be honest, but the meals they've been making here lately, they've been slapping.

Get to know: Defensive Tackle Alim McNeill

View photos of Lions' third-round pick Alim McNeill from the 2021 offseason.

Last thing you purchased?

McNeill: Gas, for the car.

What would your entrance music be?

McNeill: One of my songs that I made. It's called Different Breed. Ya'll should definitely go listen to that.

Any hidden talents?

McNeill: Making music. Making beats. It's just something I like to do for fun.

If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?

McNeill: I'm trying to go into app development. I want to make my own music software as well.

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

McNeill: The ability to be invisible.

If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?

McNeill: Running back. 100 percent. Because I really think I'm a running back at heart.

Favorite place to travel?

McNeill: California.

One person you'd like to meet?

McNeill: I'm not even going to lie ... it's Cam Newton. It's between Cam and LeBron James, but I'd probably say Cam.

Favorite athlete of all time?

McNeill: Adrian Peterson.

