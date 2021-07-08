Get to know: Defensive Back Ifeatu Melifonwu

Nickname?
Ifeatu Melifonwu: Iffy.
Hometown?
Melifonwu: Grafton, Massachusetts.
If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?
Melifonwu: Grafton Common.
College major?
Melifonwu: Economics.
Favorite movie?
Melifonwu: The Dark Knight or The Dark Knight Rises.
Favorite TV show?
Melifonwu: Money Heist.
Favorite emoji?
Melifonwu: The sideways laugh.
Favorite meal?
Melifonwu: Some Nigerian food, whatever my mom cooks.
View photos of Lions' third-round pick Ifeatu Melifonwu from the 2021 offseason.
Last thing you purchased?
Melifonwu: Food.
What would your entrance music be?
Melifonwu: Some sort of movie villain music.
If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?
Melifonwu: I would try to play basketball.
If you could have any super power, what would it be?
Melifonwu: Teleportation.
If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?
Melifonwu: Running back. I played running back in high school.
One person you'd like to meet?
Melifonwu: Barry Sanders.
Favorite athlete of all time?
Melifonwu: Michael Jordan.