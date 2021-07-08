Get to know: Defensive Back Ifeatu Melifonwu

Last thing you purchased?

Melifonwu: Food.

What would your entrance music be?

Melifonwu: Some sort of movie villain music.

If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?

Melifonwu: I would try to play basketball.

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

Melifonwu: Teleportation.

If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?

Melifonwu: Running back. I played running back in high school.

One person you'd like to meet?

Melifonwu: Barry Sanders.

Favorite athlete of all time?