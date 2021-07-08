GET TO KNOW: Defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu

Jul 08, 2021 at 08:50 AM

Nickname?

Ifeatu Melifonwu: Iffy.

Hometown?

Melifonwu: Grafton, Massachusetts.

If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?

Melifonwu: Grafton Common.

College major?

Melifonwu: Economics.

Favorite movie?

Melifonwu: The Dark Knight or The Dark Knight Rises.

Favorite TV show?

Melifonwu: Money Heist.

Favorite emoji?

Melifonwu: The sideways laugh.

Favorite meal?

Melifonwu: Some Nigerian food, whatever my mom cooks.

Last thing you purchased?

Melifonwu: Food.

What would your entrance music be?

Melifonwu: Some sort of movie villain music.

If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?

Melifonwu: I would try to play basketball.

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

Melifonwu: Teleportation.

If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?

Melifonwu: Running back. I played running back in high school.

One person you'd like to meet?

Melifonwu: Barry Sanders.

Favorite athlete of all time?

Melifonwu: Michael Jordan.

