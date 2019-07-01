GET TO KNOW: Cornerback Amani Oruwariye

Favorite meal?

Oruwariye: Anything that has French fries in it. That's my favorite food. No doubt.

Any hidden talents?

Oruwariye: What you see it what you get.

If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?

Oruwariye: Definitely acting.

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

Oruwariye: Teleportation ... being able to go wherever I want.

If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?

Oruwariye: Receiver. Just because I'm so used to going against receivers that I see some of the stuff they're missing, so I'm like, 'if I was there, maybe I could capitalize on that.'

Favorite place to travel?

Oruwariye: I love LA. LA is a good time.

One person you'd like to meet?

Oruwariye: Barack Obama. Or Kobe.

Favorite athlete of all time?

Oruwariye: Kobe.

Favorite thing about Detroit so far?