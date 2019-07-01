GET TO KNOW: Cornerback Amani Oruwariye

Jul 01, 2019 at 08:13 AM

Hometown?

Oruwariye: Tampa, Florida.

If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?

Oruwariye: Zaxby's. That's just my #1 go-to. On my death bed, my last meal, I'm getting Zaxby's.

College major?

Oruwariye: I studied telecommunications and then broadcast journalism.

Favorite TV show?

Oruwariye: How To Get Away With Murder.

Favorite emoji?

Oruwariye: The shrug one. It goes with everything.

Get to Know: Corner back Amani Oruwariye

View photos of Lions' fifth-round pick Amani Oruwariye from offseason workouts.

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (46) during Day 2 of minicamp on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
1 / 10

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (46) during Day 2 of minicamp on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (46) during Day 2 of rookie minicamp on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
2 / 10

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (46) during Day 2 of rookie minicamp on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (46) during Day 3 of minicamp on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
3 / 10

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (46) during Day 3 of minicamp on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (46) during Day 2 of rookie minicamp on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
4 / 10

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (46) during Day 2 of rookie minicamp on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (46) during Day 2 of rookie minicamp on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
5 / 10

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (46) during Day 2 of rookie minicamp on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (46) during Day 2 of rookie minicamp on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
6 / 10

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (46) during Day 2 of rookie minicamp on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (46) during Day 2 of rookie minicamp on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
7 / 10

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (46) during Day 2 of rookie minicamp on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (46) works on covering punts during Day 1 of minicamp on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
8 / 10

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (46) works on covering punts during Day 1 of minicamp on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (46) during Day 2 of rookie minicamp on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
9 / 10

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (46) during Day 2 of rookie minicamp on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (46) during Day 2 of rookie minicamp on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
10 / 10

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (46) during Day 2 of rookie minicamp on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Favorite meal?

Oruwariye: Anything that has French fries in it. That's my favorite food. No doubt.

Any hidden talents?

Oruwariye: What you see it what you get.

If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?

Oruwariye: Definitely acting.

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

Oruwariye: Teleportation ... being able to go wherever I want.

If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?

Oruwariye: Receiver. Just because I'm so used to going against receivers that I see some of the stuff they're missing, so I'm like, 'if I was there, maybe I could capitalize on that.'

Favorite place to travel?

Oruwariye: I love LA. LA is a good time.

One person you'd like to meet?

Oruwariye: Barack Obama. Or Kobe.

Favorite athlete of all time?

Oruwariye: Kobe.

Favorite thing about Detroit so far?

Oruwariye: Just being in this building, honestly. This is what we do. We're here all the time. I enjoy being here, being around these guys, and competing all the time.

Related Content

news

Tom Marchese named High School Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Tom Marchese of Vicksburg High School the week nine recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Lions Legend Mike Lucci passes away at age 81

Former Lions LB Mike Lucci, who played for the Lions for nine seasons (1965-73), passed away at the age of 81, the Lucci family confirmed today.
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions place OL Logan Stenberg on injured reserve, making him team's 15th player on that list

news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 7

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Advertising