GET TO KNOW: Cornerback Amani Oruwariye

Hometown?
Oruwariye: Tampa, Florida.
If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?
Oruwariye: Zaxby's. That's just my #1 go-to. On my death bed, my last meal, I'm getting Zaxby's.
College major?
Oruwariye: I studied telecommunications and then broadcast journalism.
Favorite TV show?
Oruwariye: How To Get Away With Murder.
Favorite emoji?
Oruwariye: The shrug one. It goes with everything.
View photos of Lions' fifth-round pick Amani Oruwariye from offseason workouts.
Favorite meal?
Oruwariye: Anything that has French fries in it. That's my favorite food. No doubt.
Any hidden talents?
Oruwariye: What you see it what you get.
If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?
Oruwariye: Definitely acting.
If you could have any super power, what would it be?
Oruwariye: Teleportation ... being able to go wherever I want.
If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?
Oruwariye: Receiver. Just because I'm so used to going against receivers that I see some of the stuff they're missing, so I'm like, 'if I was there, maybe I could capitalize on that.'
Favorite place to travel?
Oruwariye: I love LA. LA is a good time.
One person you'd like to meet?
Oruwariye: Barack Obama. Or Kobe.
Favorite athlete of all time?
Oruwariye: Kobe.
Favorite thing about Detroit so far?
Oruwariye: Just being in this building, honestly. This is what we do. We're here all the time. I enjoy being here, being around these guys, and competing all the time.