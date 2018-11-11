FOUR DOWNS: Secondary struggles without Slay

Nov 11, 2018 at 06:33 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

FIRST DOWN: SECONDARY WITHOUT SLAY

Lions All-Pro cornerback Darius Slay was inactive Sunday in Chicago. To say Detroit's secondary missed him would be a bit of an understatement.

Missed communication, missed tackles and an overall lack of execution dogged the Lions' secondary all game, and helped lead to a 34-22 defeat at the hands of the Bears.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw for a career-high 355 yards and three touchdowns and finished with a nearly perfect 148.6 passer rating.

Without Slay, the Lions moved Nevin Lawson back outside and started veteran DeShawn Shead. The used a mix of players in the slot, including safety Tavon Wilson. The Bears attacked Shead and Lawson early and often, with both giving up touchdown catches.

The frustrating part about the performance for Shead after the game was that the Bears didn't do anything the Lions weren't expecting.

"That's definitely the frustrating part," said Shead. "Not executing. We just have to get better, me included. I felt I could have done better to help this team."

No one in Detroit's secondary had a good performance Sunday. It was a collection of failures for them in Slay's absence.

"Look, we're going to play with whoever's healthy and whoever's ready to go," head coach Matt Patricia said after the game of the secondary. "For us, if you're out on the field, you have to perform.

"You have to go out and execute. We didn't do a good job early on with our execution in the back end and we just have to keep coaching it, keep working and get better."

SECOND DOWN: NO PRESSURE

Detroit got to Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins just one time last week. Ziggy Ansah's second-quarter sack was the only time they hit Cousins in the Week 9 loss.

It was more of the same this week against Trubisky. Da'Shawn Hand recorded a sack late in the game, but that was the only one for Detroit's defense. They hit Trubisky just three times total in the game.

The coverage and the rush have an important relationship on defense. One usually can't be good without the other. Sunday's performance from Detroit's defense is the perfect example of that. They couldn't cover to give the rush time to get home. They also couldn't rush to give the cover a chance to be successful

"It's a great quarterback over there," Patricia said of Trubusky. "He does a good job of extending some plays and getting out of the pocket and use his vision downfield. Another guy that can run really well.

"He turns into a running back and extended some of those plays and was able to convert those into first downs. We missed opportunities when we did have a good rush. It wasn't in sync well enough."

THIRD DOWN: TRUBISKY FACTOR

Lions outside linebacker Devon Kennard compared Trubisky to Seattle's Russell Wilson earlier this week. Trubisky has a long way to go before he's on Wilson's level, but the two do have one thing in common this year – terrific performances vs. the Lions.

Wilson recorded a perfect passer rating a few weeks ago in Seattle's 28-14 win over the Lions. He threw only three incompletions all game and notched three touchdowns.

Just a few weeks later, the Lions again had no answer for a versatile quarterback with the ability to run.

Like Wilson, the second-year Bears quarterback threw three touchdowns against Detroit's defense. He ran for another score and finished with a passer rating of 148.6. A perfect rating is 158.3. Trubisky completed 23 of his 30 pass attempts in the game.

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears: Game Photos

View game photos from the Detroit Lions Week 10 game against the Chicago Bears.

National Anthem before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
1 / 170

National Anthem before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) kicks off to start a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
2 / 170

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) kicks off to start a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defense during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
3 / 170

Detroit Lions defense during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
4 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
5 / 170

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
6 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
7 / 170

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
8 / 170

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
9 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
10 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
11 / 170

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
12 / 170

Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
13 / 170

Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
14 / 170

Detroit Lions special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive huddle during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
15 / 170

Detroit Lions offensive huddle during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands off to Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
16 / 170

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands off to Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
17 / 170

Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and the offense during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
18 / 170

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and the offense during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
19 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) punts during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
20 / 170

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) punts during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
21 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) celebrates a pass breakup during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
22 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) celebrates a pass breakup during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
23 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) on special temas during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
24 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) on special temas during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
25 / 170

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) catches a pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
26 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) catches a pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
27 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
28 / 170

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
29 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
30 / 170

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
31 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defense during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
32 / 170

Detroit Lions defense during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
33 / 170

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
34 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) lined up at receiver during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
35 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) lined up at receiver during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
36 / 170

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Kelvin Sheppard (51) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
37 / 170

Detroit Lions linebacker Kelvin Sheppard (51) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) and Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
38 / 170

Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) and Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
39 / 170

Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Rick Wagner (71) and Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
40 / 170

Detroit Lions tackle Rick Wagner (71) and Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
41 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
42 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
43 / 170

Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
44 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
45 / 170

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
46 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Rick Wagner (71) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
47 / 170

Detroit Lions tackle Rick Wagner (71) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
48 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
49 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
50 / 170

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
51 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bellore (43) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
52 / 170

Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bellore (43) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
53 / 170

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
54 / 170

Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sideline during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
55 / 170

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sideline during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson (24) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
56 / 170

Detroit Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson (24) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
57 / 170

Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
58 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
59 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
60 / 170

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
61 / 170

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
62 / 170

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) celebrates a pass breakup during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
63 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) celebrates a pass breakup during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Line coach Jeff Davidson during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
64 / 170

Detroit Lions Offensive Line coach Jeff Davidson during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
65 / 170

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
66 / 170

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
67 / 170

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
68 / 170

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
69 / 170

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) and Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
70 / 170

Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) and Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
71 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Michael Roberts (80) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
72 / 170

Detroit Lions tight end Michael Roberts (80) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) and Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
73 / 170

Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) and Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago (Detroit Lions via AP).
74 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
75 / 170

Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
76 / 170

Detroit Lions special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
77 / 170

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
78 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
79 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
80 / 170

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
81 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
82 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive line during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
83 / 170

Detroit Lions offensive line during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
84 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
85 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
86 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
87 / 170

Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks an extra point during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
88 / 170

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks an extra point during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) celebrates a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
89 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) celebrates a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) and Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) after an extra point during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
90 / 170

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) and Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) after an extra point during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
91 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
92 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Kelvin Sheppard (51) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
93 / 170

Detroit Lions linebacker Kelvin Sheppard (51) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
94 / 170

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Line of scrimmage during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
95 / 170

Line of scrimmage during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) returns a kickoff during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
96 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) returns a kickoff during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Line of scrimmage during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
97 / 170

Line of scrimmage during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson (24) and Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) celebrate a pass breakup during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
98 / 170

Detroit Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson (24) and Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) celebrate a pass breakup during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
99 / 170

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
100 / 170

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) runs a route during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
101 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) runs a route during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
102 / 170

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
103 / 170

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs with the ball during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
104 / 170

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs with the ball during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) kicks off during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
105 / 170

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) kicks off during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
106 / 170

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
107 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
108 / 170

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
109 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
110 / 170

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson (24), Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) and Detroit Lions cornerback DeShawn Shead (26) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
111 / 170

Detroit Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson (24), Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) and Detroit Lions cornerback DeShawn Shead (26) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
112 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
113 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
114 / 170

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
115 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bellore (43) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
116 / 170

Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bellore (43) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
117 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Charles Washington (45) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
118 / 170

Detroit Lions safety Charles Washington (45) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
119 / 170

Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago (Detroit Lions via AP).
120 / 170

Detroit Lions special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) celebrates a pass breakup during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
121 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) celebrates a pass breakup during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
122 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
123 / 170

Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter and Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
124 / 170

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter and Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
125 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago (Detroit Lions via AP).
126 / 170

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
127 / 170

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
128 / 170

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
129 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
130 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
131 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
132 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
133 / 170

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
134 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
135 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
136 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
137 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) attempts an onside kick during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
138 / 170

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) attempts an onside kick during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bellore (43) recovers an onside kick during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
139 / 170

Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bellore (43) recovers an onside kick during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bellore (43) recovers an onside kick during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
140 / 170

Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bellore (43) recovers an onside kick during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
141 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) takes a pass for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
142 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) takes a pass for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
143 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
144 / 170

Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
145 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Air Force decal on the helmet of Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) for the Salute to Service initiative during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
146 / 170

Air Force decal on the helmet of Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) for the Salute to Service initiative during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
National Guard decal on the helmet of Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) for the Salute to Service initiative during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
147 / 170

National Guard decal on the helmet of Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) for the Salute to Service initiative during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Coast Guard decal on the helmet of Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) for the Salute to Service initiative during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
148 / 170

Coast Guard decal on the helmet of Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) for the Salute to Service initiative during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Marine Corps decal on the helmet of Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) for the Salute to Service initiative during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
149 / 170

Marine Corps decal on the helmet of Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) for the Salute to Service initiative during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
150 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive huddle during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
151 / 170

Detroit Lions offensive huddle during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
152 / 170

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
153 / 170

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
154 / 170

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
155 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
156 / 170

Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
157 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
158 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
159 / 170

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
160 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive huddle during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
161 / 170

Detroit Lions offensive huddle during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback DeShawn Shead (26) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
162 / 170

Detroit Lions cornerback DeShawn Shead (26) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
163 / 170

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
164 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
165 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) takes a pass for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
166 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) takes a pass for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) takes a pass for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
167 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) takes a pass for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) and Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
168 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) and Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
169 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
170 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

FOURTH DOWN: SLOW STARTS

Another loss and another slow start for Detroit's offense.

Detroit started punt, punt and interception the first three possessions, and found themselves down 26-0 midway through the second quarter.

At that point the game plan is out the window and it's scramble time. That's been the case way too often for Detroit's offense, especially early on in the three straight losses.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford really seemed at a loss for words after the game.

"Just didn't make enough plays," he said. "We didn't start fast as a team. Everyone included. We have to do a better job of that."

Stafford threw two fourth-quarter touchdowns after the game was out of hand, but Detroit managed just 10 points through the first three quarters. It's been an issue in each of the last three games.

Stafford said the offense has to just put their heads down and go back to work. Patricia made the point after the game that the coaches have to do a better job getting the Lions ready to play.

That certainly goes for offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter and the coaches on offense. It's looked pretty bad on that side of the football the last three weeks, and that's been a big disappointment with a veteran quarterback and experienced coordinator.

"They were just more ready to go than we were," Patricia said. "They out-executed us early."

Related Content

news

Daniel Jeremiah thinks any of the top 3 receivers would be good for Lions at 7

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah spoke with reporters via conference call to discuss this year's draft prospects. Here are all the highlights.
news

TWENTYMAN: 10 free agents that could interest Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 free agents that could potentially interest the Lions.
news

Lions do not use franchise tag on Golladay

The deadline to use the franchise tag has passed, and the Detroit Lions did not use it on wide receiver Kenny Golladay.
news

TWENTYMAN: Where Lions stand at linebacker following Jones release

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where the Detroit Lions stand at linebacker following the release of veteran Christian Jones.
news

Holmes on what Ray Agnew & John Dorsey bring to Lions

General manager Brad Holmes talked about how assistant general manager Ray Agnew and senior personnel executive John Dorsey are already helping him build his vision for the Lions.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 pro days to watch this week

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 pro days to keep an eye on this week.
news

How Holmes evaluates speed in the pre-draft scouting process

Is the 40-yard dash still valuable? Lions general manager Brad Holmes talked about how he uses it as part of the pre-draft scouting process.
news

TWENTYMAN: How salary cap could affect Lions' free agency plans

NFL free agency is set to kick off this month, but there's still some uncertainty surrounding the 2021 salary cap as teams prepare for every scenario.
news

Lions have decisions to make at wide receiver this offseason

The Detroit Lions and general manager Brad Holmes have a number of roster decisions to make, but the wide receiver position in particular could see some significant changes this offseason. 
news

Holmes likes the quarterbacks in this year's draft class

Lions general manager Brad Holmes thinks the quarterback class is one of the strengths of this year's NFL Draft.
news

Why Mel Kiper Jr. thinks Lions should trade down from 7

After releasing his latest mock draft, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. spoke with reporters via conference call. Here are all the highlights.
news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: If the Lions want to go WR at 7, they have options

Tim Twentyman takes a look at who the experts have the Lions selecting with the 7th overall pick.
Advertising