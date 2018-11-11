FOUR DOWNS: Secondary struggles without Slay

FOURTH DOWN: SLOW STARTS

Another loss and another slow start for Detroit's offense.

Detroit started punt, punt and interception the first three possessions, and found themselves down 26-0 midway through the second quarter.

At that point the game plan is out the window and it's scramble time. That's been the case way too often for Detroit's offense, especially early on in the three straight losses.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford really seemed at a loss for words after the game.

"Just didn't make enough plays," he said. "We didn't start fast as a team. Everyone included. We have to do a better job of that."

Stafford threw two fourth-quarter touchdowns after the game was out of hand, but Detroit managed just 10 points through the first three quarters. It's been an issue in each of the last three games.

Stafford said the offense has to just put their heads down and go back to work. Patricia made the point after the game that the coaches have to do a better job getting the Lions ready to play.

That certainly goes for offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter and the coaches on offense. It's looked pretty bad on that side of the football the last three weeks, and that's been a big disappointment with a veteran quarterback and experienced coordinator.