FOUR DOWNS: Lions shut out Packers in Green Bay

THIRD DOWN: STANDOUT PERFORMANCES

When a team wins just six games and fails to make the playoffs, it's a pretty safe bet to expect some changes to the roster in the offseason.

The 2019 offseason officially began for the Lions at about 4 p.m. Sunday, but for the three hours prior to that, there were a few players trying to make a case for inclusion in some of those plans.

Kerryon Johnson is likely to be Detroit's starting running back next season, but there could be some new faces around him. Running back Zach Zenner is a free agent, and he has made a case over the last month to be part of those plans in the backfield. He rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown, and caught a pass for 30 yards in the win Sunday. He's also a core special teamer and a player who works as hard as anyone on the team.

Undrafted rookie wide receiver Brandon Powell hasn't gotten many opportunities this season, but he made the most of the one he got Sunday with Kenny Golladay inactive. Powell showed some elusiveness and playmaking ability to lead the Lions with six receptions for 103 yards. Does it warrant a further look?

Defensive end Romeo Okwara got a pressure vs. the Packers, and would have recorded a sack if not for linebacker Jarrad Davis getting there first. The restricted free agent to be finished the year with 7.5 sacks, which led the team.

Tight end Levine Toilolo caught a touchdown pass and has made a case to be in the mix at tight end.