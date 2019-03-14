Flowers familiar with Patricia's schemes & coaching style

Flowers can best be described as a disrupter on the edge with 21.0 sacks over the last three seasons including 7.5 last year. His 64 quarterback pressures (combined sacks, QB hits and QB hurries) last season were the same as Von Miller and Melvin Ingram, one more than DeMarcus Lawrence and five more than Jadeveon Clowney.

Lions general manager Bob Quinn said after the season that he needed to add playmakers on both sides of the football. He's got one in Flowers, who was graded the eighth best defensive end in the NFL by Pro Football Focus last season. Flowers can move up and down the defensive line, and is also a very strong run defender, one of the prerequisites for playing in Patricia's defense.

"Wherever I am on the field, I want to be productive," Flowers said. "If it's a foreign position to me, I'm going to work hard at it and work after practice and put in the time and energy and effort to get great at it. I just think the attention to detail I do with all the fundamentals and techniques (allows me to be successful)."