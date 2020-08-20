2020 SEASON - TICKETING FAQs

12) Will I have the option to retain my original 2020 seat location for the 2020 season?

No. In accordance with NFL guidelines and government imposed social distancing requirements, a significant number of seats at Ford Field cannot be used in 2020. With the updated seating configuration, we are unable to offer STMs their customary and previously assigned seat locations for the 2020 season. NOTE: All STMs will retain their customary seat locations for the 2021 season.

13) Why do I no longer see 2020 game tickets/parking passes in My Lions Account?

We are unable to offer you the opportunity to buy all 10 previously scheduled home games in your customary seat location(s) so all 2020 season ticket packages and parking passes have been removed from your online account.

14) What happens to the money I already paid to the Lions for my 2020 season tickets/parking passes?

The money you paid for 2020 season ticket and parking purchases is being stored as a credit in your My Lions Account. This account credit can be used to buy tickets to future Lions games or refunded at your request (see below section on 2021 Season – Ticketing FAQs for more information).

15) Will I have an opportunity to purchase any game tickets for the 2020 season?

Yes. During the week of September 14, STMs will have the opportunity to participate in an on-sale to purchase a single 3-game package (either the Blue OR Silver option) that contain pods of up to six seats.

Blue Package – Washington (11/15), Houston (11/26), Minnesota (1/3)

Silver Package – Indianapolis (11/1), Green Bay (12/13), Tampa Bay (12/27)

NOTE: Though all STMs are invited to participate in this on-sale, there is no guarantee that all STMs will have a purchasing opportunity before inventory sells out.

16) Can I use the money I paid for my 2020 season tickets to pay for the purchase of these 3-game packages?

Yes. During the checkout process, you will have the opportunity to utilize your account credits to fund your new purchase of 3-game package(s). If your total 3-game package purchase price exceeds your existing account credit, you will be required to pay the remaining balance in full at checkout.

17) When will I have the opportunity to purchase a 3-game package?

The Lions plan to offer STMs the opportunity to purchase 3-game plans the week of September 14.

18) Who will get the first opportunity to purchase 3-game packages?

The Lions will use a staggered on-sale to offer 3-game packages to STMs. The on-sale process will be similar to the Lions seat relocation program that took place in April. STMs will be prioritized and new STMs will be introduced to the purchasing environment every 15 minutes according to their priority ranking.

The Lions will use the below criteria to prioritize accounts for the 3-game package on-sale:

Customers seated in the first seven rows of the 100 level (prioritized by tenure)

Club seat holders (prioritized by tenure)

Remaining 100 level STMs (prioritized by tenure)

Remaining 200 level STMs (prioritized by tenure)

Remaining 300 level STMs (prioritized by tenure)

Tentative timeline for 3-game on-sale

Monday, September 14 (10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.)

Tuesday, September 15 (9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.)

Wednesday, September 16 (9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.)

Thursday, September 17 (9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.)

Friday, September 18 (9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.)

*ALL TIMES EASTERN STANDARD

19) I previously purchased a 10-game parking pass for the 2020 season and I am now planning to purchase a 3-game ticket package for the 2020 season. Will I still receive my parking pass for these three games?

Yes. STMs who previously purchased a 2020 full season parking pass will have a 3-game parking pass added to their account for the 3-game silver or blue plan they purchase. These parking passes will be manually added to accounts shortly after the 3-game package purchasing opportunity concludes. No action is required and existing account credits will be used to fund the purchase of 3-game parking passes.

NOTE: Parking pass assignments for 3-game packages will mirror your initial 10-game parking lot locations and quantities (i.e., if you purchased two 10-game parking passes in the Ford Field Garage, you will be assigned two passes for the Ford Field Garage for the 3-game ticket package you purchased).

20) What if I purchased a 10-game parking pass, but have opted to not purchase 3-game ticket packages for the 2020 season?

In this instance, you will not be assigned any parking passes for games in 2020, and any payments previously applied to 10-game parking passes will remain as an account credit.

21) How will I learn my exact start time for the 3-game package purchasing opportunity?

Exact start times will be communicated via email the week of September 7.

22) Do I need to make my purchase at my exact assigned start time?

No. STMs may shop for seats anytime between their designated start time and the end of the buying process at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18. However, with extremely limited supply, STMs are advised to login to shop for seats at their scheduled start time for the best available seating options.

23) How many 3-game packages am I allowed to purchase?

All STMs are eligible to purchase only one group of seats for either the blue or silver package, in pods of up to six seats.

24) Will I be allowed to purchase both the blue and silver 3-game ticket packages?

No. Due to limited inventory, STMs may purchase either a blue OR silver package.

25) As long as I don't exceed the six-seat pod limit, am I able to purchase seats in the blue package and other seats in the silver package?

No. Due to limited inventory, STMs may only purchase a pod of up to six seats in one package or the other.

26) What if I process a purchase for both a blue and silver plan?

STMs that purchase both a blue and silver package will retain their first purchase, but the Lions will automatically refund subsequent transactions that violate established purchasing restrictions.

27) What if 3-game plans are not sold out after all STMs have had the opportunity to shop for seats?

If inventory remains available after all STMs have had the opportunity to purchase a blue or silver ticket package, the Lions, at their sole discretion, may elect to conduct another on-sale for STMs to buy additional game tickets. If a subsequent on-sale is conducted, only STMs that elected to roll their account credits forward to the 2021 season will be eligible to participate.

28) Do I need to buy 3-game ticket packages in the same area as my customary season tickets?

No. You may purchase tickets in any available area of the stadium you choose.

29) If I see a pod of six seats together while shopping, may I buy only two of these six seats?

No. In accordance with social distancing requirements, the Lions are prohibited from selling adjacent seats to fans that are unknown to each other. When you see a pod of six seats, you must purchase the entire pod, or choose a different pod that contains the exact number of seats you wish to purchase.

30) Will there be aisle seats available during the 3-game package on-sale?

No. To satisfy NFL and local government social distancing requirements, all aisle seats are unavailable, as space is required between seated fans and persons utilizing the aisle ways.

31) What if I do not purchase tickets through this 3-game on-sale?

STMs are not required to purchase seats through this offer. STMs will not lose their 2020 seat location(s) for the 2021 season and will not harm their seniority status if they do not purchase a 3-game package.

32) Do I need to purchase a 3-game package to be eligible for a potential 2020-21 playoff ticket on-sale/lottery?

No. However, to be eligible to participate in any lotteries for purchasing opportunities for any home playoff games, it is required that all account credits are rolled forward to the 2021 season. Accounts that request a refund (either full or partial), will not be eligible for any playoff purchasing opportunities.

NOTE: Given the anticipated limited seating capacity, no STM can be guaranteed the right to purchase 2020-21 playoff tickets (if applicable). The Lions do not expect to offer playoff tickets to STMs that requested a refund, and do not expect to offer playoff tickets to the general public. The Lions reserve the right to adjust playoff ticket purchasing procedures based upon stadium capacity changes and other factors.

33) Am I required to roll my account credits forward to the 2021 season to participate in the 2020-21 playoff ticket lotteries?

Yes. In order to participate in any lotteries for tickets to any home 2020-21 playoff games, STMs must elect to roll all remaining account credits forward to the 2021 season. Accounts that request a refund of their account credits will not be eligible to participate in any 2020-21 playoff ticket purchasing opportunities.

34) Will I pay a fee when I purchase a 3-game package?

No fees will be applied to your 3-game package purchases.

35) How was the price of the 3-game package established?

The price of each 3-game ticket package is based on the exact STM price for the underlying games. For a price chart, CLICK HERE.

36) If I purchase a 3-game package, am I able to use NFL Ticket Exchange to sell some/all of my seats?

NFL Ticket Exchange will be available for STMs to sell tickets for games they are unable to attend, but resale will only be permitted for entire seating pods in 2020 to satisfy NFL and local government social distancing requirements.

EXAMPLE: An STM purchases six tickets to the Blue Package. NFL Ticket Exchange will require that all six tickets to any game are sold to exactly one buyer. It will not be permitted for an STM to keep two tickets for themselves, and then sell their remaining four tickets.

37) Will I be allowed to transfer my game tickets electronically to friends or family members in 2020?

Yes. Electronic ticket transfers will be enabled for the 2020 season.

38) Will I be required to transfer all of my seats to the same person?

No. Partial seat pod transfers will be permitted. However, STMs play a critical role in facilitating a safe and low-risk environment at Ford Field and should be cautious about only transferring tickets to friends/family or trusted households. In accordance with NFL and local government social distancing requirements, STMs should not transfer tickets in a manner that will result in strangers sitting directly next to one another.

39) What happens if I already forwarded some of my tickets to a friend or family member?

Because the Lions are unable to offer your assigned seat location(s) for the 2020 season, any previously forwarded tickets have been canceled.

40) What if I already sold some of my tickets on NFL Ticket Exchange?

Because the Lions are unable to accommodate your previously assigned season seat location(s) for the 2020 season, any previously sold tickets on NFL Ticket Exchange have been canceled and a refund has been issued to the purchaser.

41) What if some of the games in my 3-game package get canceled?

If any Detroit Lions home game is officially canceled or played, but under conditions imposed by a governmental authority that prohibits fans from attending, an account credit will automatically be applied to your account.

42) I enrolled in the Lions Pay-As-We-Play program to reserve playoff tickets should the team host home playoff games for the 2020-21 season. Will I still receive my seats for any home playoff games?

No. With limited capacities and social distancing guidelines, the Lions are anticipating the possibility of a reduced capacity stadium for any 2020-21 home playoff games. As a result, the $.01 playoff enrollment charge that you paid earlier this season will be refunded. The only STMs eligible to participate in playoff lotteries are STMs that rolled all account credits forward to the 2021 season.

43) I made a deposit to purchase group tickets for the 2020 season. Will I have an option to buy tickets?

The Lions will first provide all STMs the opportunity to purchase 3-game ticket packages. Following this on-sale, the Lions will evaluate their remaining inventory and determine if adequate inventory remains to satisfy group ticket requests. The Lions group tickets sales department will be in contact with groups that have placed a deposit by September 25, 2020 to discuss seating options (if any).

44) Will there be a single game ticket on-sale in 2020?

The Lions do not anticipate that single game tickets will be available for purchase for the 2020 season. STMs are encouraged to purchase a 3-game plan during the September on-sale event, as access to single game tickets is unlikely for the 2020 season.

45) Will the MGM Grand Detroit Tunnel Club field level seats be available in 2020?

No. In accordance with NFL policies, all field level seats will not be available in 2020.

46) Will I still receive complimentary NFL Game Pass and NFL Redzone access for being an STM?

Yes. The STM benefits of NFL Game Pass and NFL Redzone will both be honored for all STMs for the 2020 season.