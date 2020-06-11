One Pridecast Episode 85: A conversation on racial injustice and the NFL with LB Christian Jones

Linebacker Christian Jones joins Tori Petry for a conversation on racial injustice and the NFL.
The highlights include:
- 2:41 - what team meetings have been like as the attention has turned away from football and towards race issues facing the country
- 7:18 - the Belle Isle Freedom March that players and coaches participated in
- 11:57 - why the race conversation is part of the NFL conversation
- 13:46 - how the discussion has progressed since Colin Kaepernick's first protest
- 15:39 - Drew Brees' comments
- 16:45 - responses to criticism of the movement for justice
- 22:47 - what needs to change in the world going forward
For more episodes of The One Pridecast, visit detroitlions.com/news/podcasts.