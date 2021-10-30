Eagles roundup: Darius Slay on returning to Detroit: 'It's going to be a good feeling'

Oct 30, 2021 at 08:30 AM
headshot-hannahparis-2
Hannah Paris

New Media Web Intern

The Detroit Lions (0-7) are coming off a solid Week 7 performance in Los Angeles, but it still wasn't enough to get their first win of the season. They've shown they have plenty of tricks in their playbook, and there could be more where that came from.

The Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) lost to the Raiders last week, 33-22, and are hoping to make the right adjustments ahead of Sunday's matchup in the Motor City.

Let's take a look at five Eagles headlines for the Week 8 matchup in Detroit:

1. Jonathan Gannon: 'We gotta challenge a little bit more'

Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon didn't dodge the issue at hand. He wasn't happy with the team's defensive performance and said he planned to change things up moving forward as the Eagles prepare for Detroit on Sunday ... READ MORE

2. Only the strong survive, and the Eagles are staying strong with Nick Sirianni

From his very first day as the Eagles' head coach, Nick Sirianni has been the real deal. An authentic article. He lives and breathes "ball," and he's eager to share a story ... READ MORE

3. Root of the matter: Eagles see progress in tough times

One of the great things about the NFL is the 24-hour rule and the chance to go at it again the following week. For the Eagles, that means a second straight road trip, this one to Detroit to play the Lions ... READ MORE

4. Darius Slay on returning to Detroit: 'It's going to be a good feeling'

Cornerback Darius Slay has his game plan prepared for when the Eagles land in Detroit on Saturday and settle in at the team hotel: He's going to jump in a car and head to his favorite chicken spot, Captain Jay's Fish & Chicken ... READ MORE

5. Enemy Intel: Stopping D'Andre Swift

The Game Plan crew breaks down what the Eagles have to do to stop Lions RB D'Andre Swift ... READ MORE

Related Content

news

Spielman reflects on his football journey ahead of Pride of the Lions induction

Lions Legend Chris Spielman sat down with Mike O'Hara ahead of his Pride of the Lions induction to talk about his football journey and his new role within the organization.
news

One Pridecast Episode 119: Dannie Rogers and Mike O'Hara recap Week 7 and look toward the Eagles

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Mike O'Hara to break down the trickery from the Lions' Week 7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, discuss the injuries for the Eagles' offense, and Mike makes his Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM!
news

Lions vs. Eagles injury report: Oct. 29

Lions vs. Eagles injury report and game designations for Friday, October 29.
news

NOTEBOOK: Anzalone taking on a mentor role with rookie Barnes

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including Alex Anzalone & Derrick Barnes working together at linebacker, Reserve/Injured updates and more.
Advertising