Eagles roundup: Darius Slay on returning to Detroit: 'It's going to be a good feeling'

1. Jonathan Gannon: 'We gotta challenge a little bit more'

Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon didn't dodge the issue at hand. He wasn't happy with the team's defensive performance and said he planned to change things up moving forward as the Eagles prepare for Detroit on Sunday ... READ MORE

2. Only the strong survive, and the Eagles are staying strong with Nick Sirianni

From his very first day as the Eagles' head coach, Nick Sirianni has been the real deal. An authentic article. He lives and breathes "ball," and he's eager to share a story ... READ MORE

3. Root of the matter: Eagles see progress in tough times

One of the great things about the NFL is the 24-hour rule and the chance to go at it again the following week. For the Eagles, that means a second straight road trip, this one to Detroit to play the Lions ... READ MORE

4. Darius Slay on returning to Detroit: 'It's going to be a good feeling'

Cornerback Darius Slay has his game plan prepared for when the Eagles land in Detroit on Saturday and settle in at the team hotel: He's going to jump in a car and head to his favorite chicken spot, Captain Jay's Fish & Chicken ... READ MORE

5. Enemy Intel: Stopping D'Andre Swift