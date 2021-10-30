Eagles roundup: Darius Slay on returning to Detroit: 'It's going to be a good feeling'

The Detroit Lions (0-7) are coming off a solid Week 7 performance in Los Angeles, but it still wasn't enough to get their first win of the season. They've shown they have plenty of tricks in their playbook, and there could be more where that came from.
The Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) lost to the Raiders last week, 33-22, and are hoping to make the right adjustments ahead of Sunday's matchup in the Motor City.
Let's take a look at five Eagles headlines for the Week 8 matchup in Detroit:
1. Jonathan Gannon: 'We gotta challenge a little bit more'
Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon didn't dodge the issue at hand. He wasn't happy with the team's defensive performance and said he planned to change things up moving forward as the Eagles prepare for Detroit on Sunday
2. Only the strong survive, and the Eagles are staying strong with Nick Sirianni
From his very first day as the Eagles' head coach, Nick Sirianni has been the real deal. An authentic article. He lives and breathes "ball," and he's eager to share a story
3. Root of the matter: Eagles see progress in tough times
One of the great things about the NFL is the 24-hour rule and the chance to go at it again the following week. For the Eagles, that means a second straight road trip, this one to Detroit to play the Lions
4. Darius Slay on returning to Detroit: 'It's going to be a good feeling'
Cornerback Darius Slay has his game plan prepared for when the Eagles land in Detroit on Saturday and settle in at the team hotel: He's going to jump in a car and head to his favorite chicken spot, Captain Jay's Fish & Chicken
5. Enemy Intel: Stopping D'Andre Swift
The Game Plan crew breaks down what the Eagles have to do to stop Lions RB D'Andre Swift