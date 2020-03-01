Doug Pederson on Undlin: 'Tough to lose a guy like Cory'

"Tough to lose a guy like Cory," Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday, when asked what the Lions were getting in Undlin. "They're getting a guy that his players are going to be well prepared. He gets the most out of his players. Players play hard for him. And I'm excited for him and being in this role with Detroit and coach Patricia. Excited to see where his career goes now."

The Eagles, who won the NFC East this season and lost in the wild card round of the playoffs, finished 10th in total defense and 19th against the pass (241.6 ypg) last season, despite having to deal with significant injuries in their secondary all year.

Undlin has a reputation for being a creative defensive mind, one who can mix up and disguise coverages.