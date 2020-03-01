Doug Pederson on Undlin: 'Tough to lose a guy like Cory'

INDIANAPOLIS – The Lions have a new defensive coordinator in Cory Undlin, who's coached in a lot of different schemes and will bring a little bit of a different perspective and voice into the defensive meeting room.
Undlin started his professional coaching career as a young assistant alongside Matt Patricia in New England, and went on to coach in Cleveland, Jacksonville, Denver and most recently Philadelphia as their defensive backs coach.
He's coached under a lot of different head coaches and in a number of different schemes, and that's something Patricia really liked about Undlin when deciding to hire him to be his new defensive coordinator this offseason.
So, what type of coach are the Lions getting in Undlin?
"Tough to lose a guy like Cory," Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday, when asked what the Lions were getting in Undlin. "They're getting a guy that his players are going to be well prepared. He gets the most out of his players. Players play hard for him. And I'm excited for him and being in this role with Detroit and coach Patricia. Excited to see where his career goes now."
The Eagles, who won the NFC East this season and lost in the wild card round of the playoffs, finished 10th in total defense and 19th against the pass (241.6 ypg) last season, despite having to deal with significant injuries in their secondary all year.
Undlin has a reputation for being a creative defensive mind, one who can mix up and disguise coverages.
"My overall philosophy would be whatever the players and whoever is on the roster and what's the makeup of the defensive side of the ball, let's do what best that fits them," Undlin said. "How are they going to be successful? Let's do that. I can't wait to get my hands on them and start working with them."