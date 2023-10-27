Detroit Lions Monday Night Football: What fans can expect

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions will be in the Monday Night Football spotlight – airing nationally on ESPN – as they face the Las Vegas Raiders at Ford Field on October 30 (kickoff 8:15 PM ET). The team will have a variety of gameday elements to elevate the Monday Night Football experience for fans in Detroit.

Fan activities will begin at 2 PM, as the Lions team up with Downtown Detroit Partnership to host a tailgate party presented by Rocket Mortgage in Grand Circus Park East, located at 101-157 Witherell Street in Downtown Detroit. The event – which is free and open to the public – will feature games and activities for all ages, food trucks, beer tents, photo opportunities and appearances by Detroit Lions Cheerleaders, team mascot Roary, team drumline Honolulu Boom, as well as a few additional special guests. Fans do not need a ticket to the game to attend the tailgate. NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for this event. The park will close at 6 PM, with a coordinated march beginning at 5:45 PM down Adams Street towards Ford Field for fans attending the game.

Gates for Monday Night Football at Ford Field will open at 5:45 PM. Pride Plaza on Brush Street, the stadium's onsite pre-game party, starts at 5:15 PM. Power Hour presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort will begin when gates open and run until 7:15 PM, offering fans the opportunity to enjoy discounted drinks and food: $7 Bloody Mary, $4 beers, $4 cocktails, $3 sodas, $3 waters and $3.50 hot dogs, as well as various games and entertainment around the concourse.

Fans who enter the stadium within the first hour and a half of gates being open will receive an Aidan Hutchinson bobblehead courtesy of Rocket Mortgage while supplies last.

In addition, all fans will find an LED wristband at their seat that they are encouraged to wear to be a part of the Lions Light Show throughout the game. Fans will also see the team don their alternate helmet for the first time following the design reveal in June of this year.

The October 30 game will celebrate Detroit Lions Homecoming, honoring all who have ever suited up for the team. Among the many Lions Legends who will be in attendance, OT Lomas Brown will be inducted into Pride of the Lions during a special halftime show presented by Rocket Mortgage. Brown joins 19 other all-time Lions greats in Pride of the Lions, a permanent display at Ford Field which was first unveiled in 2009 and honors the greatest players in franchise history. He was surprised with the news from Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood while in the broadcast booth providing color commentary for the Lions Radio Network during the Lions preseason opener on August 11 against the New York Giants.

Fans looking for parking around the city for Lions gameday can pre-purchase spaces on ParkWhiz. The People Mover and the QLine will also extend their hours to run until 1 AM on Tuesday for those who park further away from the stadium.