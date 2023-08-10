Decker on what Gibbs brings to offense: 'He's got big burst'

The Detroit Lions' coaching staff still has to plan how they'll use the new running back duo of veteran David Montgomery and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, but it's no secret what Gibbs will bring to the attack.
"You guys have all seen," tackle Taylor Decker said after Wednesday's joint practice with the Giants. "He's got big burst.
"He can get to the second level and make a guy miss, and get to the third level and maybe hit a home run.
"It's kind of nice to have kind of a yin and yang at the running back position. Not to say David can't change speeds at the second level."
Gibbs' speed was highlighted on two plays in Wednesday's practice. Both were short pass plays that Gibbs ran in for touchdowns – one to the right, the other to the left.
"He's got that big-play ability, that burst at the second level," Decker said. "He's definitely got a unique skill set. He's going to be a good player.
"He's got a special burst. I've seen him be a little shifty, make guys miss. I'm happy to have him."