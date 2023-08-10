Decker on what Gibbs brings to offense: 'He's got big burst'

The Detroit Lions' coaching staff still has to plan how they'll use the new running back duo of veteran David Montgomery and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, but it's no secret what Gibbs will bring to the attack.

"You guys have all seen," tackle Taylor Decker said after Wednesday's joint practice with the Giants. "He's got big burst.

"He can get to the second level and make a guy miss, and get to the third level and maybe hit a home run.