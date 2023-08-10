training-camp-news

Presented by

Decker on what Gibbs brings to offense: 'He's got big burst'

Aug 10, 2023 at 07:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

The Detroit Lions' coaching staff still has to plan how they'll use the new running back duo of veteran David Montgomery and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, but it's no secret what Gibbs will bring to the attack.

"You guys have all seen," tackle Taylor Decker said after Wednesday's joint practice with the Giants. "He's got big burst.

"He can get to the second level and make a guy miss, and get to the third level and maybe hit a home run.

"It's kind of nice to have kind of a yin and yang at the running back position. Not to say David can't change speeds at the second level."

Gibbs' speed was highlighted on two plays in Wednesday's practice. Both were short pass plays that Gibbs ran in for touchdowns – one to the right, the other to the left.

"He's got that big-play ability, that burst at the second level," Decker said. "He's definitely got a unique skill set. He's going to be a good player.

"He's got a special burst. I've seen him be a little shifty, make guys miss. I'm happy to have him."

Related Content

news

Camp Notes: Gardner-Johnson seeing time at safety in Lions' defense

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 2 of Detroit Lions joint training camp practice with the New York Giants.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Lions-Giants joint practice Day 2 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice with the New York Giants.
news

Goff feels Lions are in a good place as they enter next phase of camp

There's more work to do – more practices and three preseason games – but Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff feels good about taking another step toward playing real football.
news

Camp Notes: Gibbs stands out in first joint practice

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 1 of Detroit Lions joint training camp practice with the New York Giants.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Lions-Giants joint practice Day 1 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice with the New York Giants.
news

5 things to watch: Lions-Giants joint practices

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch when the Detroit Lions host the New York Giants for two joint practice sessions.
news

O'HARA: What we learned through two weeks of camp practices

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned through two weeks of Detroit Lions training camp practices.
news

TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 11 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

Camp Notes: Moseley 'feeling pretty good,' no timetable on return to practice

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 11 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

Joseph trusting his instincts & running to the football

Safety Kerby Joseph's formula for getting turnovers with the Detroit Lions sounds pretty simple.
news

TWENTYMAN: 10 players who stood out in camp practices

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 players who have stood out so far in Detroit Lions training camp practices.
Advertising