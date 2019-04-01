Dates set for Lions' offseason training program

Apr 01, 2019 at 03:31 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Detroit Lions players will be back on the field in Allen Park for the start of the voluntary offseason training program in two weeks, starting on April 15.

The NFL released the offseason schedule for all 32 teams on Monday.

Each club's official, voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases:

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual player instruction and drills as well as team practice conducted on a "separates" basis. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs". No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Teams are allowed to hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp must occur during Phase Three of the offseason program. Detroit will hold their minicamp June 4-6.

Also, each club may hold a rookie football development program for a period of seven weeks, which in 2019 may begin on May 13. During this period, no activities may be held on weekends, with the exception of one post-NFL Draft rookie minicamp, which may be conducted on either the first or second weekend following the draft.

Here's a look at Detroit's offseason workout schedule:

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 29-31, June 10-13

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

