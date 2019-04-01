Dates set for Lions' offseason training program

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs". No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Teams are allowed to hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp must occur during Phase Three of the offseason program. Detroit will hold their minicamp June 4-6.

Also, each club may hold a rookie football development program for a period of seven weeks, which in 2019 may begin on May 13. During this period, no activities may be held on weekends, with the exception of one post-NFL Draft rookie minicamp, which may be conducted on either the first or second weekend following the draft.