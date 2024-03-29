 Skip to main content
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 82: Dan Campbell & Rod Wood talk Lions offseason from NFL Annual Meetings

Mar 29, 2024 at 07:07 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman takes the show on the road to Orlando, Florida for the 2024 NFL Annual Meetings. First, Dan Campbell sits down with Tim to discuss his recent contract extension, the Lions' offseason acquisitions and his thoughts on the NFL's now-approved new kickoff rule. After wrapping with Coach Campbell, Tim is joined by Lions President & CEO Rod Wood to chat about the team's new uniforms, the latest news on the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit and what fans can expect at Ford Field in 2024. Stay tuned for more offseason coverage as the Lions shift toward the Draft! 

Highlights include:

  • 0:26: Dan Campbell on Lions' free agency, Carlton Davis trade & more
  • 14:05: Rod Wood on Ford Field atmosphere, new uniforms & more

