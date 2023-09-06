Chiefs Roundup: Andy Reid on preparation for Lions: 'They get your attention when you watch the tape'

Sep 06, 2023 at 08:30 AM
The Lions kick off Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season when they take on the Chiefs Thursday night.

Last time out: Detroit went 9-8 and finished strong winning 8 of their last 10. With a revamped secondary, growing young talent, new running back weapons and familiar coaches, the Lions will be looking to show they can live up to new expectations with a Week 1 win on national television.

Kansas City took home their third Super Bowl title last year. The offseason saw the Chiefs make some changes at the wide receiver position and along the offensive and defensive lines, but with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid still at the helm, they will be favorites in Week 1.

Matchups: It will be a battle of heavyweights in the trenches as Detroit was second in the league in pass protection last season, giving up only 24 sacks. The Chiefs ranked second in sacks with 55. The possibility of Chris Jones holding out may tip the scales in the Lions' favor but either way this should be a matchup to keep an eye on.

In their last meeting: Kansas City beat Detroit 34-30 at Ford Field in 2019.

The overall series: The Chiefs hold a 9-5 series lead which dates back to 1971.

Matchup odds: ESPN analytics gives the Chiefs a 66.2% chance to win.

Here are 5 Chiefs storylines to follow heading into Thursday's matchup:

1. Andy Reid on preparation for Lions: 'They get your attention when you watch the tape'

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke about the team's upcoming preparation for Thursday night's matchup ... WATCH

2. Patrick Mahomes on repeating as Super Bowl champions: 'You have to keep building'

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes discusses the task of winning another Super Bowl and facing off against a new-look Lions' defense in Week 1 ... WATCH

3. Five things you need to know about new Chiefs DT Neil Farrell

With Chris Jones potentially not available the Chiefs secured a new weapon along the defensive line who will look to help stop Detroit's run game ... READ MORE

4. Chiefs earn the top spot in The Ringer's Projected Offensive Rankings

The Chiefs are preseason favorites to once again field an explosive offense in 2023 ... READ MORE

5. Nick Bolton: The Chiefs' defensive heartbeat

In just his third year, linebacker Nick Bolton has emerged as a star and leader of the Chiefs' defense while wearing a jersey number symbolizing family and legacy ... READ MORE

Meet the Opponent: Kansas City Chiefs

View photos of the starters for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Head Coach Andy Reid Offensive Coordinator: Matt Nagy Defensive Coordinator: Steve Spagnuolo Special Teams Coordinator: Dave Toub (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
1 / 27

Head Coach Andy Reid

Offensive Coordinator: Matt Nagy

Defensive Coordinator: Steve Spagnuolo

Special Teams Coordinator: Dave Toub

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Skyy Moore Backed up by Richie James and Justyn Ross (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
2 / 27

WR Skyy Moore

Backed up by Richie James and Justyn Ross

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
T Donovan Smith Backed up by Prince Tega Wanogho and Wanya Morris (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
3 / 27

T Donovan Smith

Backed up by Prince Tega Wanogho and Wanya Morris

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Joe Thuney Backed up by Mike Caliendo (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
4 / 27

G Joe Thuney

Backed up by Mike Caliendo

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Creed Humphrey Backed up by Nick Allegretti (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
5 / 27

C Creed Humphrey

Backed up by Nick Allegretti

(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Trey Smith (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
6 / 27

G Trey Smith

(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Jawaan Taylor Backed up by Lucas Niang (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
7 / 27

T Jawaan Taylor

Backed up by Lucas Niang

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Travis Kelce Backed up by Noah Gray and Blake Bell (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
8 / 27

TE Travis Kelce

Backed up by Noah Gray and Blake Bell

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Backed up by Justin Watson (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
9 / 27

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Backed up by Justin Watson

(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Ed Zurga/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Patrick Mahomes Backed up by Blaine Gabbert (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
10 / 27

QB Patrick Mahomes

Backed up by Blaine Gabbert

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Isiah Pacheco Backed up by Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
11 / 27

RB Isiah Pacheco

Backed up by Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
WR Kadarius Toney Backed up by Rashee Rice (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
12 / 27

WR Kadarius Toney

Backed up by Rashee Rice

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE George Karlaftis (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
13 / 27

DE George Karlaftis

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT Chris Jones Backed up by Tershawn Wharton (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
14 / 27

DT Chris Jones

Backed up by Tershawn Wharton

(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Derrick Nnadi Backed up by Keondre Coburn (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
15 / 27

DT Derrick Nnadi

Backed up by Keondre Coburn

(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Mike Danna Backed up by Malik Herring, Felix Anudike-Uzomah and BJ Thompson (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
16 / 27

DE Mike Danna

Backed up by Malik Herring, Felix Anudike-Uzomah and BJ Thompson

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Willie Gay Backed up by Jack Cochrane and Cam Jones (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
17 / 27

LB Willie Gay

Backed up by Jack Cochrane and Cam Jones

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Nick Bolton Backed up by Drue Tranquill and Olakunle Fatukasi (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)
18 / 27

LB Nick Bolton

Backed up by Drue Tranquill and Olakunle Fatukasi

(AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)

Marcio J. Sanchez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Leo Chenal (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
19 / 27

LB Leo Chenal

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Trent McDuffie Backed up by Joshua Williams (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
20 / 27

CB Trent McDuffie

Backed up by Joshua Williams

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB L'Jarius Sneed Backed up by Jaylen Watson and Nic Jones (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
21 / 27

CB L'Jarius Sneed

Backed up by Jaylen Watson and Nic Jones

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
S Justin Reid Backed up by Mike Edwards (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
22 / 27

S Justin Reid

Backed up by Mike Edwards

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
S Bryan Cook Backed up by Chamarri Conner (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
23 / 27

S Bryan Cook

Backed up by Chamarri Conner

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
P Tommy Townsend (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
24 / 27

P Tommy Townsend

(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Harrison Butker (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
25 / 27

K Harrison Butker

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
LS James Winchester (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
26 / 27

LS James Winchester

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR/KR Richie James (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
27 / 27

PR/KR Richie James

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
