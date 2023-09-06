Chiefs Roundup: Andy Reid on preparation for Lions: 'They get your attention when you watch the tape'

Here are 5 Chiefs storylines to follow heading into Thursday's matchup:

1. Andy Reid on preparation for Lions: 'They get your attention when you watch the tape'

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke about the team's upcoming preparation for Thursday night's matchup ... WATCH

2. Patrick Mahomes on repeating as Super Bowl champions: 'You have to keep building'

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes discusses the task of winning another Super Bowl and facing off against a new-look Lions' defense in Week 1 ... WATCH

3. Five things you need to know about new Chiefs DT Neil Farrell

With Chris Jones potentially not available the Chiefs secured a new weapon along the defensive line who will look to help stop Detroit's run game ... READ MORE

4. Chiefs earn the top spot in The Ringer's Projected Offensive Rankings

The Chiefs are preseason favorites to once again field an explosive offense in 2023 ... READ MORE

5. Nick Bolton: The Chiefs' defensive heartbeat