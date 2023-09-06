Chiefs Roundup: Andy Reid on preparation for Lions: 'They get your attention when you watch the tape'

The Lions kick off Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season when they take on the Chiefs Thursday night.
Last time out: Detroit went 9-8 and finished strong winning 8 of their last 10. With a revamped secondary, growing young talent, new running back weapons and familiar coaches, the Lions will be looking to show they can live up to new expectations with a Week 1 win on national television.
Kansas City took home their third Super Bowl title last year. The offseason saw the Chiefs make some changes at the wide receiver position and along the offensive and defensive lines, but with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid still at the helm, they will be favorites in Week 1.
Matchups: It will be a battle of heavyweights in the trenches as Detroit was second in the league in pass protection last season, giving up only 24 sacks. The Chiefs ranked second in sacks with 55. The possibility of Chris Jones holding out may tip the scales in the Lions' favor but either way this should be a matchup to keep an eye on.
In their last meeting: Kansas City beat Detroit 34-30 at Ford Field in 2019.
The overall series: The Chiefs hold a 9-5 series lead which dates back to 1971.
Matchup odds: ESPN analytics gives the Chiefs a 66.2% chance to win.
Here are 5 Chiefs storylines to follow heading into Thursday's matchup:
1. Andy Reid on preparation for Lions: 'They get your attention when you watch the tape'
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke about the team's upcoming preparation for Thursday night's matchup ... WATCH
2. Patrick Mahomes on repeating as Super Bowl champions: 'You have to keep building'
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes discusses the task of winning another Super Bowl and facing off against a new-look Lions' defense in Week 1 ... WATCH
3. Five things you need to know about new Chiefs DT Neil Farrell
With Chris Jones potentially not available the Chiefs secured a new weapon along the defensive line who will look to help stop Detroit's run game ... READ MORE
4. Chiefs earn the top spot in The Ringer's Projected Offensive Rankings
The Chiefs are preseason favorites to once again field an explosive offense in 2023 ... READ MORE
5. Nick Bolton: The Chiefs' defensive heartbeat
In just his third year, linebacker Nick Bolton has emerged as a star and leader of the Chiefs' defense while wearing a jersey number symbolizing family and legacy ... READ MORE
View photos of the starters for the Kansas City Chiefs.