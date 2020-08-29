Camp Spotlight: Tight end T.J. Hockenson

Practice report: The Lions took part in a live scrimmage with tackling Saturday as coaches wanted to ramp up the competition with the regular-season opener just two weeks away.

Hockenson made a nice 9-yard reception down to the 26-yard line on a crossing route on the first-team offense's second series. The catch helped set up a field goal. He opened up the third series with a big gain on a nicely disguised tight end screen for about a 20-yard gain. The drive would end in a touchdown. Hockenson opened up the next series for the first-team offense with a short gainer to the right. That drive would also conclude with a touchdown.

Hockenson was pretty good blocking on the edge in the run game, and there were a couple times I noticed him open in the middle when the ball went outside for completions. Not a huge day for Hockenson in the scrimmage, but it was an efficient one.

Quotable: "Obviously, I'm the guy holding the ball before it goes anywhere, so if I can find those (tight ends) a little more, that would help them get going a little bit," quarterback Matthew Stafford said.