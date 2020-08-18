Camp Spotlight: Defensive end Trey Flowers

Practice report: One of the drills in practice that usually attracts a lot of eyes is the pass rush one-on-one drills between the offensive and defensive linemen. Left tackle Taylor Decker and Flowers are always up first in that drill and expected to set the tone for their respective position groups.

During Tuesday's padded practice, I marked the first rep belonging to Decker. Flowers was able to push Decker back some with a bull rush, but I thought the veteran left tackle planted his back foot and held his ground enough to win the rep. The second rep between these two I marked down as a win for Flowers on a similar bull rush. This time, he was able to get close into Decker and push him back enough to affect the passer.

Flowers always sets a pretty good edge in the run game and did so Tuesday in team periods vs. the offense. He made a particularly good play late in practice on a play designed for quarterback Matthew Stafford to fake an outside handoff right and boot back to the left for a pass. Flowers stayed home on the fake and got right in Stafford's face as he booted left, forcing Stafford to just throw the ball into the ground at the feet of his intended receiver.

Quotable: "Not having to deal with a situation or injury thing has allowed me to go out there and work and work on my craft and perfect my craft, so I'm looking forward to it," Flowers said ahead of the start of training camp.