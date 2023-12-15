Broncos Roundup: 'It's going to be a great test for us': Broncos adopting internal focus ahead of prime-time matchup with NFC North-leading Lions

In a featured Saturday night matchup, Lions head coach Dan Campbell will face off against his former mentor Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos. Having taken six of the last seven, Denver is looking to continue their momentum while Detroit is hoping to put an end to the poor performances that have seen them drop two of the last three.

Last time out: Chicago got the best of the Lions, handing Detroit a 28-13 defeat. It was a rare off-day for a Detroit offense that normally ranks among the best in the league. After finding the end zone twice in quick succession before the half they went on to record just four first downs—all coming in the last two possessions of the game. Turnovers continued to be a problem. Quarterback Jared Goff threw two interceptions and botched a snap with center Graham Glasgow, resulting in a Bears fumble recovery.

For the most part the Lions' defense did their best to keep the game within reach. They recorded three sacks, five tackles for loss, four passes defended, eight quarterback hits, and held Chicago to just two-for-five in the red zone.

Denver beat the Chargers in Week 14, 24-7. It was a defensive-led performance behind six sacks, seven tackles for loss and eight passes defended. They added an interception and a fumble recovery as well. The Chargers were unable to convert on one of their 12 third downs and only converted one of their six fourth-down opportunities.