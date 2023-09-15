Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 60: Brian Branch on his first NFL pick-six, facing Seahawks in Week 2

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is back in the studio to get you prepped for the Detroit Lions' 2023 home opener against the Seattle Seahawks. As always, Tim begins the show with news and notes from this week of practice, including an update on Taylor Decker's health and how the Seahawks' offensive line depth is being tested by injuries. After that, Seahawks reporter John Boyle calls in to chat through the top storylines of the week in Seattle after their loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1. Next, Lions rookie defensive back Brian Branch joins Tim in-studio to discuss his game-changing pick-six in Kansas City, what he's learned from veterans in his room such as Cam Sutton and what the defense is focusing on while preparing for the Seahawks. Lastly, Lions legend and former offensive tackle Lomas Brown joins Tim to talk through their key matchups for Sunday afternoon's tilt. Check back postgame for more coverage of Lions-Seahawks!