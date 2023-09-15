Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 60: Brian Branch on his first NFL pick-six, facing Seahawks in Week 2

Sep 15, 2023 at 07:02 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is back in the studio to get you prepped for the Detroit Lions' 2023 home opener against the Seattle Seahawks. As always, Tim begins the show with news and notes from this week of practice, including an update on Taylor Decker's health and how the Seahawks' offensive line depth is being tested by injuries. After that, Seahawks reporter John Boyle calls in to chat through the top storylines of the week in Seattle after their loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1. Next, Lions rookie defensive back Brian Branch joins Tim in-studio to discuss his game-changing pick-six in Kansas City, what he's learned from veterans in his room such as Cam Sutton and what the defense is focusing on while preparing for the Seahawks. Lastly, Lions legend and former offensive tackle Lomas Brown joins Tim to talk through their key matchups for Sunday afternoon's tilt. Check back postgame for more coverage of Lions-Seahawks!

Highlights include:

  • 0:26: News and notes from Allen Park
  • 4:32: John Boyle on Bobby Wagner and the Seahawks tackle injuries
  • 14:15: Brian Branch on his NFL debut, the crowds at Ford Field and facing Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  • 24:03: Lomas Brown and Tim Twentyman's Key Matchups for Seahawks at Lions

Related Content

news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions beat Chiefs 21-20 in 2023 NFL Kickoff Game

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 21-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 59: Amon-Ra St. Brown talks Lions offense before 2023 opener at Chiefs

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down this week's game with Jesse Newell, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Dan Miller.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 58: Derrick Barnes on third season & 5 things to watch in preseason finale

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 57: Cam Sutton & Glover Quin talk Lions' secondary, Jaguars practices

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with Lions legend Glover Quin and cornerback Cam Sutton.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 56: Sam LaPorta on Lions-Giants practices & 2023 NFC North breakdown

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with tight end Sam LaPorta and NFL Network's Stacey Dales.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 55: Taylor Decker & more talk start of 2023 Detroit Lions Training Camp

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down camp with Taylor Decker, Jim Miller, Pat Kirwan and Ben Solak.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 54: Peter King previews 2023 Lions Training Camp

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman speaks to NBC Sports' Peter King.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 53: Wayne Blair on new-look Lions defense & his love for coaching

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with Lions defensive quality control coach Wayne Blair.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 52: David Corrao breaks down Lions' edge rushers entering training camp

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with Lions outside linebackers coach David Corrao.
news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 22: John Cominsky talks d-line and hometown football camp

On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 51: Marvin Jones Jr. on returning to Lions, plus minicamp observations

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. to recap minicamp.
Advertising