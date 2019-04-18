Boring? 'Nah,' Davis thinks low-scoring Super Bowl was 'beautiful'

"You definitely have to look at it," he said. "They made it all the way. They won. They did exactly what every team in the NFL is trying to do. Like right now, we're here working and trying to improve ourselves to get to that game."

Davis also took note of a number of situations that came up in other games during the playoffs that can be teaching points moving forward.

"It comes down to those little mistakes and situations that come up," he said. "It's things that we harp on to and you can see that. You hear them, but until you really get to see them, how they affect other teams, or you get to see how they really affect you through our season, you don't really expect them.